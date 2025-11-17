2026 Auburn Rodeo Lineup Announced

(ELEVATE) The legendary and iconic tradition continues when Auburn Rodeo returns to Sistrunk Farms in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday, March 28, 2026. A tradition that dates back to 1965, Auburn Rodeo is an annual gathering that combines the best of the best in music and sport.

Today Peachtree Entertainment announced that the 2026 music lineup for Auburn Rodeo will include Treaty Oak Revival, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, The Bends, and Hayden Blount. The lineup represents a little something for everyone as Treaty Oak Revival blends Texas country and Southern rock with raw energy effortlessly while Southern Alabama's own Muscadine Bloodline will bring their signature red clay country to the party. Rounding things out Kaitlin Butts, The Bends and Hayden Blount help complete the stacked lineup sure to make 2026 one attendees will be reminiscing about for years to come.

Auburn Rodeo is an annual celebration of community, heritage and entertainment that has been a major draw for attendees far and wide. "There's a pride and an energy in Auburn that you can feel the moment the gates open, and this year's lineup keeps that spirit alive." said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. "We're honored to return to Sistrunk Farms and continue building on one of the most special traditions in the South."

As part of its commitment to fans, Auburn Rodeo has partnered with StubHub to introduce a safe and secure fan-to-fan ticket exchange, providing access to sold out ticket types and ensuring that if plans change, fans can easily resell or purchase verified tickets directly through the official platform. More details to be announced.

TICKETS: General Admission tickets start at just $99.99 and VIP tickets start at $224.99. Get tickets for just $1 down. Make plans now for Auburn Rodeo 2026 and celebrate with a jam packed day of music, sport and fun that celebrates Auburn's rich heritage. Get tickets starting Friday at theauburnrodeo.com, don't delay!

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