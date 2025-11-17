Dasha Joins Spotify Billions Club With 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin')'

(Warner) Two years to the day since its release, Dasha's breakout single "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, cementing its place as a defining anthem of modern country music and making Dasha the second solo female country artist to ever reach the Spotify's Billions Club.

"I still can't wrap my head around this. Austin changed my life, and now just two years after I put it out on my own - it's officially hit a billion streams on Spotify. Knowing that the only solo female country artist to do that before me is Taylor Swift, someone who's inspired me from day one, feels completely surreal," shares Dasha. "All I've ever wanted is to make music that helps people feel like the strongest, most badass version of themselves. Austin was written in pure rage, but it somehow turned into this beautiful source of community and empowerment. I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I have the best team, the best family and friends, and now a billion streams on my first breakout song... that's the juiciest cherry on top."

A viral line dancing moment turned career-defining hit, "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" first captured hearts with its boot-stomping groove, clever storytelling, and Dasha's signature California-meets-Nashville twang. What started as a bold, independent statement after a breakup quickly became a generational sing-along, complete with one of the internet's biggest trends of 2024.

The milestone underscores Dasha's meteoric ascent as one of the most streamed, talked-about, and forward-thinking voices in country music. With "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')," she joins an elite group of artists and becomes the first woman to do it on her own terms, from her own debut project in the genre.

Other 2025 milestones include: the MTV VMAs, where she was nominated for Push Performance of the Year; picking up a Best New Female Artist nod at the 2025 ACM Awards; and conquering the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival.

Additionally, Dasha has played coveted country music meccas over the past two years, including Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, CMA Fest, and the CMT Awards. She then sold out her first headlining world tour, Dashville USA, and performed on two of TV's biggest broadcasts: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. "Austin (Boots Stopped Workin')" went on to become one of the most-streamed country songs of the year and won the Female Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards.

This billion-stream moment marks another major win for Dasha and her team, who've watched her evolve from a viral breakout to one of Nashville's most boundary-pushing young stars. Between chart-topping success, sold-out headline shows across the world, and cross-platform dominance, Dasha's story is redefining what modern country stardom looks like.

Dasha Live Dates

February 12 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

February 13 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

February 21 - Okeechobee, FL @ Fred Smith Rodeo Arena

February 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

February 27 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

February 28 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

March 14 - Perth, WA @ Red Hill Auditorium

March 17 - Melbourne, VIC @ Margaret Court Arena

March 18 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre

March 21 - Ipswich, QLD @ CMC Rocks QLD

April 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater w/ Russell Dickerson

April 24 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre w/ Russell Dickerson

April 25 - Orlando, Fl @ Addition Financial Arena w/ Russell Dickerson

June 25 - Cadott, WI @ Hoofbeat Country Fest - Festival

June 26 - Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam - Festival

August 7 - Boots & Hearts - Festival

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Dasha Joins Spotify Billions Club With 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin')'

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