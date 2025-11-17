Dasha Joins Spotify Billions Club With 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin')'

(Warner) Two years to the day since its release, Dasha's breakout single "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, cementing its place as a defining anthem of modern country music and making Dasha the second solo female country artist to ever reach the Spotify's Billions Club.
"I still can't wrap my head around this. Austin changed my life, and now just two years after I put it out on my own - it's officially hit a billion streams on Spotify. Knowing that the only solo female country artist to do that before me is Taylor Swift, someone who's inspired me from day one, feels completely surreal," shares Dasha. "All I've ever wanted is to make music that helps people feel like the strongest, most badass version of themselves. Austin was written in pure rage, but it somehow turned into this beautiful source of community and empowerment. I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I have the best team, the best family and friends, and now a billion streams on my first breakout song... that's the juiciest cherry on top."
A viral line dancing moment turned career-defining hit, "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" first captured hearts with its boot-stomping groove, clever storytelling, and Dasha's signature California-meets-Nashville twang. What started as a bold, independent statement after a breakup quickly became a generational sing-along, complete with one of the internet's biggest trends of 2024.
The milestone underscores Dasha's meteoric ascent as one of the most streamed, talked-about, and forward-thinking voices in country music. With "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')," she joins an elite group of artists and becomes the first woman to do it on her own terms, from her own debut project in the genre.
Other 2025 milestones include: the MTV VMAs, where she was nominated for Push Performance of the Year; picking up a Best New Female Artist nod at the 2025 ACM Awards; and conquering the Mane Stage at Stagecoach Festival.
Additionally, Dasha has played coveted country music meccas over the past two years, including Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, CMA Fest, and the CMT Awards. She then sold out her first headlining world tour, Dashville USA, and performed on two of TV's biggest broadcasts: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. "Austin (Boots Stopped Workin')" went on to become one of the most-streamed country songs of the year and won the Female Song of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards.
This billion-stream moment marks another major win for Dasha and her team, who've watched her evolve from a viral breakout to one of Nashville's most boundary-pushing young stars. Between chart-topping success, sold-out headline shows across the world, and cross-platform dominance, Dasha's story is redefining what modern country stardom looks like.
Dasha Live Dates
February 12 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
February 13 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
February 21 - Okeechobee, FL @ Fred Smith Rodeo Arena
February 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
February 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
February 27 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
February 28 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
March 14 - Perth, WA @ Red Hill Auditorium
March 17 - Melbourne, VIC @ Margaret Court Arena
March 18 - Sydney, NSW @ ICC Sydney Theatre
March 21 - Ipswich, QLD @ CMC Rocks QLD
April 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater w/ Russell Dickerson
April 24 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre w/ Russell Dickerson
April 25 - Orlando, Fl @ Addition Financial Arena w/ Russell Dickerson
June 25 - Cadott, WI @ Hoofbeat Country Fest - Festival
June 26 - Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam - Festival
August 7 - Boots & Hearts - Festival
Watch Dasha Perform 'Oh, Anna!' Live From The Grand Ole Opry
Dasha And Ricky Manning Reimage 'Someone Else & Jesus'
Bandana Cheyenna Release New Song 'Man Who Moves Mountains'
Dasha Joins Spotify Billions Club With 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin')'
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Live: Triumph Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
Weezer Reveal 'We Might As Well Be Strangers' Video To Announce New Album
Soul Asylum Launching World Tour and 'MPLS Unplugged'
American Football Expand No Feeling World Tour
Watch L.A. Guns Rock 'Electric Gypsy' From New Live Album
Public Image Ltd To Rock Riot Fest As Part Of North American Tour
Devildriver Unleash 'Dead In The Water' Video
Watch Cro-Mags' 'Wired For Chaos' Video
Dominum Deliver 'Dark. Melodies' Video