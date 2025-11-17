George Strait Adds Second In-The-Round Show At Jones AT&T Stadium

(EBM) Due to overwhelming demand, country music icon George Strait has added a second in-the-round stadium show in Lubbock, Texas at Jones AT&T Stadium on Friday, April 24, 2026, in addition to his previously announced performance on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The newly added Friday night show will feature special guests GRAMMY and CMA Award nominee Zach Top and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Dylan Gossett, while Saturday's previously announced show will feature fellow Texas natives, 3-time GRAMMY winner Miranda Lambert and newcomer Hudson Westbrook.

Fans can expect an unforgettable pair of evenings celebrating Strait's unmatched catalog of hits alongside new favorites from Cowboys and Dreamers including "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame," featuring Chris Stapleton. In fact the pair just scored a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the track at next year's 2026 GRAMMY Awards bringing Strait's total career-nominations to 17. Tickets for both nights go on sale via georgestrait.com at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, November 21, 2025.

With fewer shows each year, Strait's limited live performances continue to be some of the most sought-after tickets in music. His 2024 concert at Texas A&M's Kyle Field drew 110,905 fans, marking one of the largest single-ticketed concerts in U.S. history. In 2025, he performed only five shows nationwide - in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough and Inglewood's SoFi Stadium - each to sold-out crowds.

Of his SoFi Stadium performance, Variety noted, "fans would maintain that the privilege of still having him kicking around is all theirs," adding that Strait "picks great songs, sings even better and exudes a quiet, uncocky confidence that would make anyone feel patriotic about country as a genre."

The Boston Globe said of his Foxborough stop, "Strait skipped the pyrotechnics and let his voice do the heavy lifting," while Pollstar has praised him as "the most worthy inheritor of Merle Haggard or Willie Nelson's mantle of country icon."

In addition to his upcoming live performances in Clemson, South Carolina and Lubbock, Texas, Strait will be honored this December at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing his lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Early next year, he will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as both a performer and songwriter whose influence continues to shape generations of country music.

It's been 15 years since The New York Times praised Strait as "a country superstar in complete command of his gift," and that statement remains as true as ever with the release of his 31st studio album, Cowboys And Dreamers. The collection - which Cowboys & Indians Magazine calls "a cornucopia of trad-country-arrangement beauty" - includes instant classics like "Three Drinks Behind," "MIA Down in MIA," "The Little Things," GRAMMY-nominated "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" (featuring Stapleton) and his rendition of Waylon Jennings' "Waymore's Blues," all of which have become fan favorites in his live set.

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