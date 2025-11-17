Graham Barham Brings Out Surprise Guest Tyler Hubbard At Sold Out Nashville Show

(l-r) Disruptor Records' Sam Lockhart, Sony Music Nashville's Ken Robold, Berry Barham, Graham Barham, Camille Barham, The PRNT Co.'s Dillon Goldberg - photo by Josh Erb courtesy Sony Music Nashville (l-r) Disruptor Records' Sam Lockhart, Sony Music Nashville's Ken Robold, Berry Barham, Graham Barham, Camille Barham, The PRNT Co.'s Dillon Goldberg - photo by Josh Erb courtesy Sony Music Nashville

(Sony Music Nashville) Graham Barham brought his headline Oil Money TOUR to Nashville's Basement East Saturday night for a sold-out show, welcoming surprise guest Tyler Hubbard and then having the tables turned with an unexpected presentation of RIAA Gold certification for his single "WHISKEY WHISKEY."

Just as his band started into his viral hit "WHISKEY WHISKEY," Barham was stunned as his parents, Berry and Camille, came onstage to share the news. Overwhelmed with emotion, Barham thanked fans and his team alike as he accepted his first ever certification plaque.

"I believe in myself, and I appreciate you all for believing in me too," a passionate Barham shared with the room. "Let me tell you something, there were people in this town who told me it would never work. And here I am playing a sold-out show in Nashville tonight. I hope in your life you get to come in contact with people who have believed in me the way my family, my team, and all of you have."

Earlier in the night, multi-Platinum hitmaker Tyler Hubbard joined Barham onstage for their duet "WHISKEY RAIN," the title track of Barham's recent EP.

Barham, who was recently profiled in The Tennessean, just released his new song "BUCKSHOT," and continues to blow crowds away on his OIL MONEY TOUR. The cross-country trek continues Nov. 20 in Indianapolis, IN and runs through January 2026. Multiple shows have sold out with a number upgrading venues to meet fan demand.

Earlier in the night, multi-Platinum hitmaker Tyler Hubbard joined Barham onstage for their duet "WHISKEY RAIN," the title track of Barham's recent EP.

Barham, who was recently profiled in The Tennessean, just released his new song "BUCKSHOT," and continues to blow crowds away on his OIL MONEY TOUR. The cross-country trek continues Nov. 20 in Indianapolis, IN and runs through January 2026. Multiple shows have sold out with a number upgrading venues to meet fan demand.

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