Tucker Wetmore Releases Wild Western 'Brunette' Music Video

(MCA) Country's hottest rising star Tucker Wetmore releases the star-studded music video for his viral hit, "Brunette," out now. Filmed at the historic Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico and directed by Wetmore and Chase Foster, the cinematic video casts Wetmore as a small-town sheriff on the hunt for a brunette outlaw.

Featuring Bachelor Nation standouts Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei, the Wild West storyline centers around a "WANTED: Alive - A Brunette" poster that sets the chase in motion - ending with Wetmore finally finding the woman he's been searching for.

The upbeat "Brunette" continues to be a standout from Wetmore's debut album What Not To, bursting with swagger and irresistible energy. The track turns heartbreak into a tongue-in-cheek confession as Wetmore vows to leave his old type behind. Driven by quick-fire guitars and a confident vocal, "Brunette" captures the easy charm and wit that have quickly become trademarks of Wetmore's style, bringing Holler to declare it as a "powerful pop country anthem perfect for speeding along to and pounding the dash" while Country Central tapped it as "just downright giddy."

The new music video arrives ahead of the 2025 CMA Awards, where Wetmore will appear as both a New Artist of the Year nominee and a performer. His latest Country radio single, "3,2,1," is also rapidly approaching the Top 5. The single is off of his critically acclaimed debut album What Not To (Back Blocks/MCA/Mercury Records), which made history as the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025.

He also recently announced his headlining The Brunette World Tour, launching this February with dates across the U.S., UK and EU. Wetmore will be joined by special guests Dasha, Carter Faith and Jacob Hackworth for select dates.

The Brunette World Tour Dates:

Feb. 12, 2026 in Boston, Mass. at Roadrunner *+

Feb. 13, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at Terminal 5 *+

Feb. 14, 2026 in Harrisburg, Penn. at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex

Feb. 21, 2026 in Okeechobee, Fla. at Fred Smith Rodeo Arena *

Feb. 22, 2026 in Hollywood, Fla. at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood *

Feb. 26, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. at The Armory *+

Feb. 27, 2026 in St. Louis, Mo. at The Factory *+

Feb. 28, 2026 in Durant, Okla. at The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort *

April 8, 2026 in Zurich, CH at Kaufleuten ~

April 9, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Carlswerk Victoria ~

April 10, 2026 in Brussels, BE at La Madeleine ~

April 12, 2026 in Copenhagen, DK at Vega Main Hall ~

April 13, 2026 in Stockholm, SE at Nalen ~

April 14, 2026 in Oslo, NO at Rockefeller Music Hall~

April 16, 2026 in Hamburg, DE at Fabrik ~

April 17, 2026 in Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg Max ~

April 20, 2026 in Dublin, IE at The Academy ~

April 21, 2026 in Belfast, N.I. at Ulster Hall ~

April 23, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy Glasgow~

April 24, 2026 in Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy ~

April 26, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham ~

April 28, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

April 29, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

April 30, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

* with special guest Dasha

+ with special guest Jacob Hackworth

~ with special guest Carter Faith

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