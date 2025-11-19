Braxton Keith Shares 2026 This Ain't My First Tour Tour Continued Dates

() Neo-traditional country artist Braxton Keith is riding a wave of critical and commercial momentum into the new year, announcing a robust schedule of first quarter 2026 headline tour dates aptly titled, "This Ain't My First Tour Tour Continued..."

This initial set of new dates in the new year will see him out on the road in the US and overseas through March, with more tour stops set to be added. Following a massively successful 2025 that saw the breakout entertainer performing over 130 shows, the newly announced dates will take Keith across the country, building on his reputation as a must-see live act.

This announcement follows a landmark moment for the Warner Records Nashville rising star: his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, October 28th. Keith was surprised on-stage with a plaque to commemorate a career-first Gold certification for his smash single, "Cozy." The hit track has amassed over 100 million streams worldwide, underscoring his rapid ascent in the genre.

Adding to his recent triumphs, Keith's highly anticipated cover of George Strait's "The Chair" continues its impressive run. Released on October 7, the single immediately ignited social media following a viral live performance. Within its first week, the song surpassed two million global streams, marking the best debut of Keith's career to date and paying homage to the country masterpiece which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Appointed as one of Nashville Briefing's 25 Artists to Watch in 2025, Keith was also named to Dickel Whisky's Class of 25 earlier this summer. He was selected as one of the "fresh faces...paving the way for the genre's future" alongside fellow country music peers Kaitlin Butts and Tyler Halverson.

Last year, Keith released his debut EP, Blue, featuring a selection of songs that Rolling Stone regarded as "hardcore, traditional country music" and Billboard lauded as "a slab of stone-cold country...forged from the depths of the Texas honky-tonk circuit, [which] highlights Keith's unmistakable, conversational singing style." American Songwriter is also decidedly a fan, declaring: "With his smoky baritone and aching ballads and mids, Braxton Keith marries crooning with Texas twang to recall the neo-traditional stars of decades passed."

2026 "This Ain't My First Tour Tour Continued..." Dates

January 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Dirty Bourbon

January 5-10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - MusicFest

January 15 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

January 16 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

January 17 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

January 23 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

January 24 - Terrell, TX - Silver Saloon

January 29 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Two Dimes

January 30 - Starkville, MS - Ricks

February 6 - Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club

February 7 - Rosenberg, TX - That Mexican OT Day

February 12 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

February 13 - St. Louis, MO - Hot Country Nights

February 14 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

February 21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

March 13 - Melbourne, AUS - Margaret Court Arena

March 14 - Melbourne, AUS - Margaret Court Arena

March 16 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

March 17 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

March 20 - Ipswitch, AUS - CMC Rocks

March 21 - Ipswitch, AUS - CMC Rocks

March 29 - Isle of Palms - Windjammer

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