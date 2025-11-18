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Brooke Moriber Shares New Single 'Your Jesus'

11-18-2025
Brooke Moriber Shares New Single 'Your Jesus'

(Magnetic Vine) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Brooke Moriber has released of her latest single, "Your Jesus." This powerful track marks a new chapter in Moriber's evolution, combining her Broadway-born vocal prowess and intimate storytelling with a fresh pop-country.

"Your Jesus" is an incisive, emotionally charged anthem exploring themes of surrender, identity and the complex intersections of faith, love and self-worth. With vivid lyricism and a soaring chorus, Moriber reflects on what happens when someone else's idea of salvation becomes your own and whether the real redemption lies in finding your own path rather than accepting someone else's. The track balances vulnerability and strength, featuring layered instrumentation, rich harmonies and Moriber's signature clarion voice.

acclaimed singer-songwriter Brooke Moriber announces the release of her latest single, "Your Jesus." This powerful track marks a new chapter in Moriber's evolution, combining her Broadway-born vocal prowess and intimate storytelling with a fresh pop-country

"Your Jesus" is an incisive, emotionally charged anthem exploring themes of surrender, identity and the complex intersections of faith, love and self-worth. With vivid lyricism and a soaring chorus, Moriber reflects on what happens when someone else's idea of salvation becomes your own and whether the real redemption lies in finding your own path rather than accepting someone else's. The track balances vulnerability and strength, featuring layered instrumentation, rich harmonies and Moriber's signature clarion voice.

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