Cam Streaming Her New Lullaby 'Meet You By The River'

(2b) GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Cam has released her tender new lullaby, "Meet You By The River," via RCA Records. Inspired by a promise between Cam and her sister to find each other after death, Cam's young daughter Lucy now loves to sing it together at bedtime. "Meet You By The River" is available now on all DSPs as a bonus track on her GRAMMY-nominated album All Things Light.

On the release, Cam reflects "This Lullaby began as a quiet promise to my sister - whatever comes after death, we'd find each other. I started singing it to my daughter at bedtime a few years ago, and she LOVED it, so now I sing it to her almost every night. It has since grown into something much bigger - a space where strangers could share their stories of loss and healing. Recording it felt like honoring the ceremony that music can create when words aren't enough."

During Cam's recent hometown tour stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Cam performed the lullaby for Lucy on stage. The heartwarming video Cam shared on social media has captured over 25 million views across platforms and inspired more than 15k TikTok creations, and counting. The sound has sparked a deeply emotional response, with fans sharing heartfelt stories of love and loss in the comments while supporting one another. On TikTok, people are using the song to celebrate their own relationships and to reflect on grief, resonating deeply with the raw emotion and authenticity that define Cam's music. A timeless promise between mother and child, "Meet You By The River" beautifully captures the enduring bond of love that transcends even life itself.

This past Saturday, Cam made her Austin City Limits broadcast debut as part of the show's landmark Season 51. She brought her heartfelt storytelling and soaring vocals to the ACL stage with songs from her new album All Things Light. Sharing the hour with country star Kelsea Ballerini, the episode highlights two of the genre's most exciting voices.

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