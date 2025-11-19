Carly Pearce's 'Dream Come True' Is Most Added At Country Radio

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning Country star Carly Pearce's powerful new single "Dream Come True" soars as Country Radio's most added with 93 first-week stations on board.

Written by Pearce alongside Lauren Hungate, Tofer Brown and Emily Weisband and co-produced by Pearce with Ben West, "Dream Come True" is a striking reflection on the price of success. Pulling back the curtain on dedicating yourself to climbing the ladder and the sacrifices made with each step, the song stops you in your tracks and finds the Country star more unapologetically honest and introspective than ever before. The stripped-back production allows Pearce's renowned voice to take center stage, the emotional weight of moments missed palpable with every note.

"Dream Come True" was released to critical acclaim and fan praise. As Pearce's vulnerable honesty resonates with audiences, many fans have come together to share their own stories and experiences with chasing their dreams.

On Saturday (11/15), Pearce performed "Dream Come True" live for the very first time at the Grand Ole Opry. She stood in the hallowed circle and received a rousing standing ovation for her touching rendition of the track as her mother, who plays a pivotal part in the new track, listened from home. More new music from Pearce is expected early next year.

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