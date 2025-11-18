Eric Church Wraps 2025 Leg Of Free The Machine Tour

(EBM) Eric Church closed out the 2025 leg of his critically acclaimed Free The Machine Tour this past weekend in Los Angeles, delivering the kind of boundary-pushing live spectacle fans have come to expect from the 11-time GRAMMY nominee - including a nod this year for Best Contemporary Country Album with his latest, Evangeline vs. The Machine.

The finale, packed with deep cuts, fan favorites, and the tour's signature immersive production, brought an exclamation point to a year of sold-out arena stops that drew raves from critics and fans alike.

The Inglewood show capped a run that saw Church redefine what a modern arena tour can be - from unpredictable audibles, like bringing longtime vocal partner Joanna Cotten out for a surprise "Drowning Man" setlist addition late in the show or adding a trombone solo from Roy Agee before "Knives of New Orleans," to the cinematic production that tells the visual story of Evangeline vs. The Machine from start to finish as Church brings the songs to life. Whether backed by 24 orchestral musicians, the original Eric Church Band, or standing alone with just his guitar, Free The Machine spotlights Church at his most daring. And with 24 newly added-dates on sale now via EricChurch.com, fans won't have to wait long for more: Free The Machine resumes in January.

The new year also brings a unique offering from the man Rolling Stone celebrates for creating "a record that is both dazzling and challenging, and creates a listening experience that upends the idea of what country music is," as Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive releases exclusively in IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada for limited showings on Wednesday, Feb. 11 & Saturday, Feb. 14. A full list of locations is available via IMAX.com/EricChurch along with tickets to the limited engagement on sale now.

Filmed across two nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn., the concert film is also complimented by a 19-track live album, Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) arriving Friday, Feb. 13.

2026 Free the Machine Tour Markets, Venues and Special Guests:

Jan. 22 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack

Jan. 23 || Washington, D.C. || The Anthem || Caylee Hammack

Feb. 5 || Omaha, Neb. || CHI Health Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 6 || Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford PREMIER Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 7 || St. Paul, Minn. || Grand Casino Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 12 || Toronto, Ont. || Scotiabank Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 13 || Buffalo, N.Y. || KeyBank Center || Ella Langley

Feb. 14 || Albany, N.Y. || MVP Arena || Ella Langley

Feb. 19 || North Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena || 49 Winchester

Feb. 20 || Kansas City, Mo. || T-Mobile Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 21 || St. Louis, Mo. || Enterprise Center || 49 Winchester

Feb. 26 || Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 27 || Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Feb. 28 || Austin, Texas || Moody Center || Stephen Wilson Jr.

Mar. 5 || Knoxville, Tenn. || Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center || 49 Winchester

Mar. 6 || Greensboro, N.C. || First Horizon Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 7 || North Charleston, S.C. || North Charleston Coliseum || 49 Winchester

Mar. 19 || Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena at the BJCC || 49 Winchester

Mar. 20 || Atlanta, Ga. || State Farm Arena || 49 Winchester

Mar. 27 || Hollywood, Fla. || Hard Rock Live || Kashus Culpepper

Apr. 3 || Greenville, S.C. || Bon Secours Wellness Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 4 || Charlotte, N.C. || Spectrum Center || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 10 || Jacksonville, Fla. || VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Ashley McBryde

Apr. 11 || Tampa, Fla. || Benchmark International Arena || Ashley McBryde

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