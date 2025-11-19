Gavin Adcock Releasing New Song 'Perfect Man' This Week

(Warner Music Nashville) Gavin Adcock is set to release his new single, "Perfect Man," this Friday (11/21), showcasing a deeper, more personal side to his songwriting and artistry. A departure from his signature raw, unfiltered sound, "Perfect Man" offers a moment of reflection and vulnerability.

Written by Adcock alongside Rhett Akins, Colton Venner, and Jack Hummel, the new single continues to demonstrate Adcock's ability to connect with fans on a mass scale by offering a message of honest self-assessment and hope.

"'Perfect Man' is a song to bring the world together instead of tearing it apart," Adcock shared. "I didn't write this for 'perfect Christians', it's for sinners like me that are just trying to be a little better every day. Just because you're a sinner doesn't mean you can't turn things around."

The release follows the monumental success of his latest album, Own Worst Enemy, which cemented his status as a formidable presence in the genre. The thunderous debut arrived as the No. 1 Country debut album on the Billboard Top 200 Country Chart and No. 1 All-Genre streaming debut album on the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart. The project boasted over 25 MILLION US streams within its first week, an impressive feat that more than DOUBLED the first-week numbers of Adcock's previous album, Actin' Up Again, released less than a year prior. Own Worst Enemy has since garnered nearly half a billion global streams.

Adcock recently wrapped his Need To Tour, which included a fully sold-out Canadian headline run. The growth of his international fanbase has continued to be solidified with Music Canada's Platinum certification of "A Cigarette" and Gold certified singles "Last One To Know", "Deep End", "Four Leaf Clover" and "Run Your Mouth".

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