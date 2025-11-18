Russell Dickerson Wraps Record-Setting RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum entertainer and "born showman" (MusicRow) Russell Dickerson dominated the road with his record-setting 2025 RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, thrilling sold-out crowds night after night with high-energy, dance-filled, sing-along performances.

Fueled by the success of his hit single "Happen To Me" and more than 40 stops across the U.S. and Canada, Dickerson's confetti-soaked, full-throttle shows proved to be "a party on stage" (People), cementing the tour as one of his most successful yet.

The momentum continued across multiple rounds as the tour expanded into amphitheaters and arenas, with Jake Scott, Niko Moon, and VAVO joining on select dates. Experience the tour's final weekend-packed with the "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of" (E! News).

Dickerson continues to "hit new heights" (Billboard) as he extends his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR into 2026, featuring headlining shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre, and Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Dasha and Niko Moon will join on select dates. The "hotter than ever" (MusicRow) star is also set for marquee festival stops next year including C2C's Three-Day Festival; taking the stage in Glasgow, London and Belfast; Tortuga Music Festival; San Antonio Rodeo and more.

2026 ROUND 1 RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Dates

4/23/2026 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

4/24/2026 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

4/25/2026 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena *

5/13/2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

5/20/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre ^

5/21/2026 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square At Petco Park ^

5/28/2026 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Outdoors ^

5/29/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

5/30/2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater ^

*Dasha

^Niko Moon

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