Cody Johnson Scores Billboard Hot 100 Hit With 'Travelin' Soldier'

() Cody Johnson, a four-time 2025 CMA Award nominee including a first-ever CMA Entertainer of The Year nomination, released a studio version of "Travelin' Soldier" last week. As the song continues to be one of his most requested live, the studio version has debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart to become Johnson's highest charting song of his career.

"Travelin' Soldier" debuted to immediate success, landing on all premiere streaming playlists and achieving nearly 15 MILLION global streams in its first week. This made it the No. 1 streamed country song for the week and placed it at No. 11 across all genres, earning Cody the title of fifth highest streamed country artist of the week as well. The track also debuted Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Chart and was the highest new entry on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs USA chart at No. 8.

Cody's current radio single "The Fall" is Top 25 and climbing at country radio as the second single off his Leather Deluxe Edition album and was written by Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover & Ray Fulcher. Bob Oermann, MusicRow Magazine, claimed of the song, "Philosophical, moody and super compelling. 'The ride was worth the fall/The fall was worth the smile/Smiles were worth the tears...Life is worth the fall.' A superb song in the throat of a master stylist. Essential."

Cody will appear on "The 59th Annual CMA Awards" tonight, where he has four nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year as well as Music Event and Video of the Year with Carrie Underwood for their two-week #1 hit "I'm Gonna Love You." The CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena tonight on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

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Cody Johnson Scores Billboard Hot 100 Hit With 'Travelin' Soldier'

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