Donovan Woods And Jordan Davis Reimagine 'Portland, Maine'

(MPG) Donovan Woods continues the celebration of 10 years of his breakout single "Portland, Maine" with a new version featuring country superstar Jordan Davis. Originally co-written alongside Abe Stoklasa (Lady A, Tim McGraw) and cut by Tim McGraw in 2014, Woods released the demo version on a whim in 2015 and it has since become his most successful release to date.

A decade after its release, "Portland, Maine" still resonates with listeners whether they're discovering it for the first time or returning to it time and time again. Bringing new life to the track, Donovan Woods called on his Nashville friends to record new versions of the song. Last month, he shared the stark, heart-wrenching duet with LeAnn Rimes, and today the song gets an injection of Nashville twang with vocals from multi-platinum country artist Jordan Davis.

Woods on working with Davis: "Jordan arrived in Nashville and basically wrote the lights out. I remember hearing about him at first from other writers. He deservedly found success quickly. We got to meet eventually and expressed mutual admiration, I was flattered he'd heard of me. We wrote a song I'm still very proud of called 'Another Right Now' that Logan Mize recorded. When I thought about whose voice I wanted on an acoustic version of 'Portland, Maine,' he was my first thought. I texted him to ask. These things are sensitive in show business, he's very busy and famous, I just wanted to ask and then I'd move on to more realistic options. He texted back immediately and said 'yes,' and I'm so grateful. His voice embodies the character of the song much better than mine. Honestly, I wish he just sang the whole thing."

Davis adds, "I think Donovan is one of the most talented songwriters I've ever had the chance of writing with. 'Portland, Maine' has been a favorite of mine from him, so when he asked me to be a part of it I didn't think twice. Donovan's ability to paint with words and capture emotion in songwriting is second to none. I'm honored to call Donovan a friend and hope to write many more songs with him."

Donovan Woods will hit the road next year on a spring tour supporting The Paper Kites, with stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

Donovan Woods Tour Dates

May 1, 2026 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin ^

May 2, 2026 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall ^

May 4, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

May 6, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

May 7, 2026 - Boston, MA - Royale ^

May 8, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts ^

May 9, 2026 - New York, NY - Webster Hall ^

May 10, 2026 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

May 12, 2026 - Toronto, ON - History ^

May 14, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago ^

May 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

May 17, 2026 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

May 19, 2026 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

May 20, 2026 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre for Performing Arts ^

May 21, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre ^

May 26, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

Nov 11-15, 2026 - Miami, FL - Moon River at Sea

^ Supporting The Paper Kites

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Donovan Woods And Jordan Davis Reimagine 'Portland, Maine'

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