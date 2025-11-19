Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares New Song 'Gary'

(Big Loud) Stephen Wilson Jr. releases his new single "Gary" via Big Loud Records, kicking off the beginning of a new era following his massively successful 2023 debut double album son of dad.

The slow burning rocker builds to a propulsive peak, combining Wilson Jr.'s grunge influences with his signature lyricism that touches upon modern life in Middle America.

Wilson Jr. is nominated for New Artist of the Year at tonight's CMA Awards, where he will also perform twice. He will play his moving rendition of "Stand By Me," which has earned over 20 million global on demand streams to date, and will join fellow New Artist of the Year nominee Shaboozey for a special performance of "Took A Walk," their song from the critically-acclaimed 2025 film The Long Walk, based on the novel by Stephen King.

About the song, Wilson Jr. explains: "Gary, a dying breed, perhaps I pray not, we are going to need our Garys, y'all. Our Garys are going extinct, much like the polar gare. I believe we need to save them. It's gonna be a Gary, scary world without them.

Where I come from, the Garys get it done. And when your septic tank blows, I do not believe AI will show, but I believe a guy will. And there's a good chance his name's gonna be - Gary."

Last week, Wilson Jr. announced the Gary The Torch Tour, which will begin on March 6 in Columbus, Ohio and includes stops in Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago and many more.

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