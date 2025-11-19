Vincent Mason Performs 'Wish You Well' On TODAY

(Darkroom) Rising country artist Vincent Mason delivered a standout performance of his fan-favorite track "Wish You Well" on yesterday's episode of TODAY, marking another major national TV milestone for the fast-rising singer-songwriter. The track also serves as his debut radio single and is steadily climbing the country charts, currently at No. 34.

Mason's performance arrives just days after the release of his debut full-length album There I Go, which is out now via Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup. The album is already earning major acclaim where Rolling Stone described "There I Go is heavy on introspection, whether about the road or about broken relationships, and both attendance and streaming numbers suggest his music is resonating."

Mason also recently announced his newest headline run, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Vincent Mason There I Go, which begins in early 2026. In addition, he will join Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour on select dates next year, adding another major accolade to his accelerating career.Rising country artist Vincent Mason delivered a standout performance of his fan-favorite track "Wish You Well" on yesterday's episode of TODAY, marking another major national TV milestone for the fast-rising singer-songwriter. The track also serves as his debut radio single and is steadily climbing the country charts, currently at No. 34.

Mason's performance arrives just days after the release of his debut full-length album There I Go, which is out now via Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup. The album is already earning major acclaim where Rolling Stone described "There I Go is heavy on introspection, whether about the road or about broken relationships, and both attendance and streaming numbers suggest his music is resonating."

Mason also recently announced his newest headline run, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Vincent Mason There I Go, which begins in early 2026. In addition, he will join Morgan Wallen's Still The Problem Tour on select dates next year, adding another major accolade to his accelerating career.

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