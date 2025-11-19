Wyatt Flores Reveals 2026 Spring Tour Dates

(Island Records) After a successful run of touring on his expansive Welcome Back to the Plains Tour in 2025, Wyatt Flores continued his momentum by hitting the festival circuit - including a stop at Lollapalooza - touring with Post Malone and Jelly Roll, and joining the road with acts like 49 Winchester, Turnpike Troubadours, and Red Clay Strays.

Now, he has announced a new run of spring tour dates, extending that momentum into 2026. The Drive All Night Tour will kick off in March and include support from The Droptines, Pepe Lil Burro Jr, Kashus Culpepper, and Noah Rinker.

Flores has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting Music Health Alliance and their work providing access to healthcare and mental health support by removing barriers, finding solutions, and restoring health and hope for music industry professionals nationwide.

Presales begin on Tuesday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time and conclude on Thursday, November 20, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to his headline run, Wyatt Flores will make several stops in 2026 supporting the likes of George Strait, Cody Johnson, and Turnpike Troubadours, while also gracing the iconic stage of the Grand Ole Opry, and this year's Stagecoach, among a number of additional festival appearances.

Blending his Country, Americana, and Bluegrass influences, Flores crafts a compelling sound that honors his roots while his passion propels him toward a meteoric rise. His acclaimed album, Welcome to the Plains, serves as the foundation for his upcoming tour. Across the record, Flores reflects on the cost of chasing dreams, explores the struggles and significance of mental health, and reassures his devoted fans that they are not alone. With heartfelt storytelling and captivating melodies, he delivers an autobiographical collection that traces his journey from grinding it out in Nashville to playing sold-out shows nationwide.

Wyatt Flores Live

December 2, 2025-Nashville TN, Grand Ole Opry House

December 11, 2025 - Stateline, NV, Tahoe Blue Event Center

*support for Turnpike Troubadours

December 13, 2025 - Mesa, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre

*support for Turnpike Troubadours

March 26, 2026 - Fort Worth, TX, Billy Bob's Texas

March 29, 2026 - Little Rock, AR, The Hall

*support from The Droptines

March 31, 2026 - Sioux Falls, SD, The District

*support from Pepe Lil Burro Jr,

April 1, 2026 - Saint Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

*support form Kashus Culpepper

April 3, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI, GLC Live at 20 Monroe

*support from Kashus Culpepper

April 4, 2026 - Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall

*support from Kashus Culpepper

April 11, 2026 - Stillwater, OK, Oklahoma State University - Boone Pickens Stadium

*support for Turnpike Troubadours

April 14, 2026 - Greensboro, NC, Piedmont Hall

*support from Kashus Culpepper

April 15, 2026 - Charleston, SC, The Refinery

*support from Kashus Culpepper

April 16, 2026 - Statesboro, GA, The Blue Room*

*support from Kashus Culpepper

April 18, 2026 - Georgetown, TX, San Gabriel Park - Two Stepp Inn

April 22, 2026 - El Paso, TX, Lowbrow Palace

*support from Noah Rinker

April 23, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

*support from Noah Rinker

April 26, 2026 - Indio, CA, Stagecoach

May 2, 2026 - Clemson, SC, Memorial Stadium

*support for Cody Johnson & George Strait

May 28, 2026 - Panama City Beach, FL, Gulf Coast Jam 2026 - Frank Brown Park

June 18, 2026 - North Lawrence, OH, The Country Fest

June 19, 2026 - Bloomington, IL, Tailgate N' Tallboys Bloomington - McLean County Fairgrounds

June 25, 2026 - Bonner Springs, KS, Country Stampede

June 26, 2026 - South Greenfield, MO, Baker Spain Stampede

July 23, 2026 - Three Forks, MT, Headwaters Country Jam 2026

August 7, 2026 - Oshkosh, WI, XRoads41 Music Festival

Related Stories

Diplo debuts Whitcomb vs. Flores with Cameron Whitcomb and Wyatt Flores

Hear Wyatt Flores' New Song 'Drive All Night'

Hear Wyatt Flores' New Song 'Runnin' On E'

Waylon Wyatt And Wyatt Flores Team Up With 'Don't Forget'

News > Wyatt Flores