Ella Langley Makes CMA Awards History

(Columbia) Multi-platinum country darling Ella Langley delivered a landmark night at the 2025 CMA Awards, entering the show tied for the most nominations and finishing as one of the night's leading winners, taking home three awards. She owned one of the ceremony's most talked-about performances and turned heads with bold, high-impact fashion moments.

Taking the CMA stage for the second time, Ella lit up the room with the TV debut of her red-hot single "Choosin' Texas." The set featured a full two-step routine and Ella decked out in custom Westerly USA chaps, American Eagle denim, and a bespoke Shea Michelle belt buckle.

Ella's 3x Platinum smash hit "you look like you love me (feat. Riley Green)" continued its historic run, earning Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year, which she also co-directed. With these wins, Ella has now swept all four categories the track has ever been nominated for, making it the first song in CMA history to claim all four honors - Single of the Year (2025), Song of the Year (2025), Music Video of the Year (2025), and Musical Event of the Year (2024).

In partnership with Chevrolet, Ella took part in honoring the men and women who are our country's service members. One hundred soldiers from Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault were in attendance and received a standing ovation from the crowd, thanking them for their service and sacrifice. Ella was joined onstage by Retired Sergeant Nick Koulchar, who Chevy gifted with a wheelchair accessible BraunAbility Traverse which is custom for his needs. Watch the special moment here.

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