Lainey Wilson Takes Top Honors At CMA Awards

(BBR) Lainey Wilson returned to serve as host for the 2025 CMA Awards marking her first time solo hosting the program and taking home three awards including her second win for the top honor Entertainer of the Year. The 12x CMA Award winner also captured her second win for Album of the Year for her latest Whirlwind and her fourth time donning the title Female Vocalist of the Year.

Kickstarting the show with a monologue medley of top country hits from the night's attendees, the evening included banter with comedian, actress and friend Leanne Morgan, a special "Cowgirl of the Night" and even "Cowboy of the Night" moment with actor Alan Ritchson and a feisty and energy packed performance of "Ring Finger" from her Whirlwind album. The monumental night further solidifies the impact and reach of Wilson as her latest single "Somewhere Over Laredo" is soaring towards #1 at country radio.

Good Morning America kicked off the day's celebration by revealing two awards in their broadcast including a win for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's Blake Shelton in the Musical Event of the Year category for "Pour Me a Drink" Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton. This accolade serves as Blake's eleventh CMA Award win as his latest release "Stay County or Die Tryin'" is Top 10 and climbing at country radio.

The label is also proud to celebrate VP, International Lynette Garbonola as she was bestowed with the Jo Waker Meador International Award for her exceptional contributions to the global expansion of Country Music. This award recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting Country Music's marketing development in territories outside of the United States.

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