Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Launching Coheadline Tour

(2b) Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt are joining forces for a special co-headline tour.

The run kicks off February 23 in Waterville, ME at the Waterville Opera House, and continues through March 12, concluding in Lansdowne, PA at the Lansdowne Theater.

Artist presale began Wednesday, November 19, followed by additional presales today (Thursday, November 20). The general on-sale starts tomorrow, Friday, November 21 at 10:00AM local time.

TOUR DATES 2026:

Mon, Feb 23 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House

Tue, Feb 24 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Thu, Feb 26 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

Fri, Feb 27 - Groton, MA - Groton Hill Music Center

Sat, Feb 28 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

Sun, Mar 1 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

Tue, Mar 3 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Wed, Mar 4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Fri, Mar 6 - Reading, PA - The Santander Performing Arts Center

Sat, Mar 7 - Rutland, VT - The Paramount Theatre

Sun, Mar 8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Tue, Mar 10 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

Wed, Mar 11 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Thu, Mar 12 - Lansdowne, PA - Lansdowne Theater

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