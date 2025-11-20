Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Launching Coheadline Tour

(2b) Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt are joining forces for a special co-headline tour.
The run kicks off February 23 in Waterville, ME at the Waterville Opera House, and continues through March 12, concluding in Lansdowne, PA at the Lansdowne Theater.
Artist presale began Wednesday, November 19, followed by additional presales today (Thursday, November 20). The general on-sale starts tomorrow, Friday, November 21 at 10:00AM local time.
TOUR DATES 2026:
Mon, Feb 23 - Waterville, ME - Waterville Opera House
Tue, Feb 24 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Thu, Feb 26 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall
Fri, Feb 27 - Groton, MA - Groton Hill Music Center
Sat, Feb 28 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
Sun, Mar 1 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot
Tue, Mar 3 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Wed, Mar 4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Fri, Mar 6 - Reading, PA - The Santander Performing Arts Center
Sat, Mar 7 - Rutland, VT - The Paramount Theatre
Sun, Mar 8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Tue, Mar 10 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
Wed, Mar 11 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Thu, Mar 12 - Lansdowne, PA - Lansdowne Theater
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