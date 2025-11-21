Travis Bolt's New Song 'Seasons' To Help Those In Need

(Big Feat) Rising East Texas singer-songwriter Travis Bolt as released a music video for, "Seasons," his new single and masterclass in moody country rock, showcasing Bolt's powerful vocals and diaristic gift for transforming personal pain into universally relatable storytelling. Travis Bolt has announced the release of his debut full-length album, Burning Bridges, will be arriving March 6 2026 via Gravel Road.

Of the track, Bolt shared, "Sometimes love can change as fast as the weather. Like sunshine one minute and a storm the next. But when the connection is strong you often times feel the need to see it through."

Proceeds from royalties generated from the song will be donated to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They are the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and are dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Their alliance includes more than 650 NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates who work in communities raising awareness, providing support and education to those in need.

Gravel Road Records president Anthony Martini, "Music can be a powerful tool to help people through the dark days, this is something I know first hand. We all struggle at times and it's important to destigmatize asking for help. Seasons' is a powerful song, so pairing it with a cause and organization like NAMI felt right. We'll proudly be donating all royalties from the song through December 31st to help fund the critical mental health resources they provide."

On the campaign to raise funds for NAMI, Bolt explains, "I made 'Seasons' during a time when everything in my life felt like it was falling apart and even during my best days I still had my doubts. I learned that even the hardest seasons would eventually pass, but none of us should have to go through them alone. Partnering with NAMI is important to me because we can all use a reminder that there are people out there who care and are willing to help when you need it."

Kasey Smith, Executive Director of NAMI, North Texas added, "Music has a unique ability to reach people in moments when they feel unseen or overwhelmed. We're grateful to partner with Travis Bolt and his label Gravel Road Records to help reinforce the message that no one has to face mental health or substance use struggles alone."

Produced by Jason Burt (Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen), Burning Bridges blends raw country songwriting with urgent rock guitars and pounding drums, all anchored by Bolt's unflinching, soulful voice. Across its tracks, Bolt channels heartbreak, perseverance, and redemption-each song a chapter in a larger story of self-discovery.

Bolt's journey to music was anything but typical. Diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome as a child, he discovered that playing guitar quieted his symptoms - a form of therapy that quickly became his lifeline. "It's the best medicine I've found," he says. "And I've taken all of them."

Growing up in East Texas, Bolt was immersed in country music at a young age, with early exposure to artists like Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen through his father's work, supplying backstage BBQ to Larry Joe Taylor's famed music festival. His influences evolved from bluegrass to blues to country rock, shaping the eclectic style that now defines his sound.

After years of grinding in bands, in between servicing Harley Davidson motorcycles in his spare time, and booking his own shows, Bolt's breakthrough came with "Never Tried Cocaine." Released independently, the song went viral on TikTok and streaming platforms, amassing over 30 million streams, half a million new followers, and spots on Spotify's Fresh Finds and multiple Apple Music country playlists. The track also earned Bolt a standing ovation opening for Paul Cauthen at the Ryman Auditorium, plus a European run at Country to Country Fest.

With momentum surging, Bolt is poised for a massive 2026 singles including "Coming Home" that capture both his hard-won resilience and his emergence as one of country music's most soulful new voices.

Bolt's gritty songwriting is poised to carry him far beyond his East Texas roots. With Burning Bridges, he proves he's not just surviving his battles - he's transforming them into anthems for anyone seeking the strength to do the same.

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