Dylan Marlowe Puts A Clever Spin On 'Barefoot and Pregnant' With New Song

(Sony Music Nashville) Dylan Marlowe today releases a new track, "Barefoot and Pregnant." Produced by Joe Fox, Marlowe wrote "Barefoot and Pregnant" with Zach Abend and Trannie Anderson. The track was the first song Dylan wrote after finding out his wife, Natalie, was pregnant with twins.

The song puts a clever spin on the phrase, highlighting the excitement of starting a family and building a home as newlyweds. The upbeat song features vivid lyrics and Marlowe's rich vocals, framed by plenty of mandolin and banjo.

The release of "Barefoot and Pregnant" follows Marlowe's previous track, "Coming Home Tomorrow," which led MusicRow Magazine to remark, "the super energetic, country-rock production surrounds his delivery with fiery electric guitar work and furious drumming. Nice work." Stream the song HERE.

The rising star spent the summer on the road with Bailey Zimmerman as direct support for Zimmerman's "New To Country Summer Tour." Marlowe also recently wrapped several dates opening for Warren Zeiders in Canada along with playing festivals across the country this fall.

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