Kameron Marlowe Delivers 'Fire On The Hillside' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe ignites with new single "Fire On The Hillside." The official music video for "Fire On The Hillside," also out today, pairs perfectly. The moody clip finds a tormented Marlowe playing with fire in the desert at dusk.

Written by Marlowe with producer Austin Goodloe and Carson Wallace, "Fire On The Hillside" explodes with guitar-heavy instrumentation, and turns up the heat on Marlowe's signature, mountainous baritone.

"'Fire on the Hillside' is about what happens when a small-town rumor gets out of control," Marlowe shares. "Where I'm from, folks talk and sometimes that talk burns hotter than any match. It's a story about heartbreak, anger, and letting the smoke roll on something you can't take back. I wanted it to feel like you could smell the diesel and hear the crackle before it all goes up."

Marlowe just wrapped his headline Seventeen Fall Tour, entertaining thousands of fans over its 13-date trek across the U.S. and Canada. Marlowe has already been announced as part of Luke Bryan's 2026 Crash My Playa weekend and returns to C2C next spring across the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands.

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