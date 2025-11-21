Lainey Wilson's 'Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)' Coming To Vinyl and CD

(BBR) Lainey Wilson's holiday EP, Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition), is out today on 12-inch vinyl, 7-inch vinyl and CD. The project consists of "Peace, Love, & Cowboys (Holiday Edition)" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" with Bing Crosby, as well as instrumental versions of both tracks. Purchase here.

The release is just the latest in a series of milestones for Wilson, who hosted the 59th CMA Awards earlier this week (the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991), where she also won three awards-Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (Whirlwind)-and performed twice during the live broadcast: a musical medley monologue and her song "Ring Finger."

Moreover, Wilson is nominated for three awards at the 68th Grammy Awards-Best Country Song ("Somewhere Over Laredo"), Best Country Solo Performance ("Somewhere Over Laredo") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert)-will perform during next week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and is on the cover of US Weekly's Humankind Issue this week, highlighting her Heart Like A Truck Fund

Related Stories

Lainey Wilson Lands Cover Of People Magazine

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green to Perform at 61st ACM Awards

Hear Lainey Wilson's New Song 'Can't Sit Still'

Jelly Roll Officially Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

News > Lainey Wilson