Old Crow Medicine Show Release Their First Christmas Album 'OCMA XMAS'

(MPG) Two-time Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has released their first ever holiday album, OCMS XMAS, out today on Hartland Records. Along with the release, the group shared a visualizer for their song "Holly Jolly Christmas," featuring photos of the band members from Christmases of yesteryear.

Frontman Ketch Secor on the band's "Holly Jolly Christmas" cover: "Burl Ive's woulda liked OCMS. I think we're cut of the same material. Both a little out of left field but happy to come to the plate swinging. This is my favorite classic Christmas song."

Featuring just two covers and 11 originals, OCMS XMAS is decorated with seasonal spirit and string-band stomp, shining new light on Old Crow Medicine Show's chart-topping version of American roots music. The group will release a special limited-edition 7" with purchase of an OCMS XMAS vinyl copy at select indie record retailers as part of Record Store Day Black Friday. The exclusive release features two songs not available on streaming - "Christmas In The Trenches" and "San Francisco Christmas" feat. The Secret Sisters. Find more information HERE.

This is the latest release from Old Crow Medicine Show, who celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band with the 2023 Grammy-nominated album Jubilee. Last year, the group performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and dropped the first-ever vinyl release of their debut album O.C.M.S., remastered from the original analog tapes by its original producer David Rawlings. This summer Ketch Secor released his first solo album Story The Crow Told Me and made his debut as the new host of the long-running travel and culture series Tennessee Crossroads. He recently spoke about both projects on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast and gave more insight into his Louder Than Guns documentary, which premiered at this year's Nashville Film Festival.

Old Crow Medicine Show will kick off their Holiday Hootenanny tour next month with a special in-store performance and signing at Grimey's New & Preloved Music on December 2. Later this year, the band returns to The Ryman Auditorium for their annual New Year's Eve performances on December 30 - 31. See a full list of tour dates below, and find more info here: crowmedicine.com/tour.

OCMS XMAS Tracklist

1. Breakin' Up Xmas

2. Holly Jolly Christmas Feat. Brassville

3. Jolly Man

4. North By Northeast

5. Corn Whiskey Christmas

6. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

7. All About A Baby

8. Jinglin' Jack Guy

9. Store-Bought Christmas

10. December 26

11. Krampus Night

12. Grandpa's Gone

13. Bethlehem, PA

Old Crow Medicine Show Tour Dates

December 2 - Nashville, TN @ Grimey's New & Preloved Music (OCMS XMAS Album Signing & Performance)

December 3 - Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center+

December 4 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center +

December 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +

December 6 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +

December 7 - Huntington, WV @ Joan C Edwards Performing Arts Center +

December 13 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry (Opry 100)

December 16 - Tysons, VA @ Capitol One Center (Capital One Hall) +

December 17 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall +

December 18 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center +

December 19 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre +

December 20 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center +

December 30 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium=

December 31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

April 24-25 - Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

May 15-17 - Aztec, NM @ Tico Time Music Festival

June 18-20 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV @ Azkena Rock Festival

July 17-19 - Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival

November 11-15 - Miami, FL @ Moon River at Sea

+ Old Crow Medicine Show's Holiday Hootenanny with Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

= with The 502s and AJ Lee & Blue Summit

# with Shovels & Rope and The Creekers

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Old Crow Medicine Show Release Their First Christmas Album 'OCMA XMAS'

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