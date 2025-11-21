Randall King Shares Bombastic New Song 'Big Deal'

(EBM) Hailing from a small town in West Texas, Randall King understands that living in a place where everyone knows each other means small-town-fame can find itself in unlikely ways. In his bombastic new song, "Big Deal," King toggles with this concept with his signature sense of wit and humor.

Written by Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin and Nick Walsh, and co-produced by King and Jared Conrad, "Big Deal" plays on how people can be known for an assortment of things in small towns - from their ability to close down a bar, to their karaoke skills, even the people they date. "Big Deal" is the latest taste of King's upcoming 2026 project as he returns to the studio.

"Big big deal incoming! And it ain't no Black Friday sale!" King quips. "If you're a small towner with a big ole attitude like me, then you know how it is round here. This one's for you!"

King most recently released Billboard-dubbed "career standout" and "mournful ballad," "I Keep Your Memory Around."

King's sophomore album, Into The Neon, was released Jan. 26, 2024 to critical acclaim, leaving Texas Monthly observing "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable." Into The Neon was also named among the top country albums of 2024 by Entertainment Focus and Whiskey Riff. The album yielded King's first Country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain."

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