Randall King Shares Bombastic New Song 'Big Deal'

(EBM) Hailing from a small town in West Texas, Randall King understands that living in a place where everyone knows each other means small-town-fame can find itself in unlikely ways. In his bombastic new song, "Big Deal," King toggles with this concept with his signature sense of wit and humor.
Written by Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin and Nick Walsh, and co-produced by King and Jared Conrad, "Big Deal" plays on how people can be known for an assortment of things in small towns - from their ability to close down a bar, to their karaoke skills, even the people they date. "Big Deal" is the latest taste of King's upcoming 2026 project as he returns to the studio.
"Big big deal incoming! And it ain't no Black Friday sale!" King quips. "If you're a small towner with a big ole attitude like me, then you know how it is round here. This one's for you!"
King most recently released Billboard-dubbed "career standout" and "mournful ballad," "I Keep Your Memory Around."
King's sophomore album, Into The Neon, was released Jan. 26, 2024 to critical acclaim, leaving Texas Monthly observing "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable." Into The Neon was also named among the top country albums of 2024 by Entertainment Focus and Whiskey Riff. The album yielded King's first Country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain."
Randall King Streaming New Ballad 'I Keep Your Memory Around'
Randall King and Braxton Keith Team Up For 'Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk'
Randall King Delivers 'Neon (Unplugged)'
Randall King and Brittany Warthan Share 'Baby Steps' To Announce Their First Child
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Live: Triumph Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
Weezer Reveal 'We Might As Well Be Strangers' Video To Announce New Album
Soul Asylum Launching World Tour and 'MPLS Unplugged'
American Football Expand No Feeling World Tour
Watch L.A. Guns Rock 'Electric Gypsy' From New Live Album
Public Image Ltd To Rock Riot Fest As Part Of North American Tour
Devildriver Unleash 'Dead In The Water' Video
Watch Cro-Mags' 'Wired For Chaos' Video
Dominum Deliver 'Dark. Melodies' Video