Randy Houser Goes 'Back In The Bottle' With New Single

(EBM) Multi-Platinum hitmaker and powerhouse vocalist Randy Houser releases "Back In The Bottle," tapping into the reckless, unforgettable nights that linger long after last call.
Leading up to the song's release, Houser shared the inspiration for the song on socials: "When I had the idea for 'Back In The Bottle,' not to name drop, but I was hanging out with Post Malone, and we went to the studio. Didn't even leave to get started 'til probably midnight. We did two nights like that, and we were having a great time, writing and drinking.
"So that gave me the idea: 'If I could put last night back in the bottle, I'd pull last night back down and drink it again,'" he shared with a laugh. "And we've all had those nights. How many times have we hair-of-the-dogged it? Sometimes you just gotta keep rocking and keep having fun."
Written solely by Houser and co-produced by Blake Chancey, "Back In The Bottle" opens with the familiar wreckage of a rowdy night out, leading to a chorus that embraces the kind of night you'd gladly repeat, consequences be damned:
I got three missed calls from a number I don't know
My debit card got left out in the cold
I got a Tootsie's cup laying by my bed
A steady bang banging in my head
Hell, if I'da stayed home
I wouldn't be moving so slow
But if I could put last night back in the bottle
Hell, I wouldn't be in half the shape I'm in
Yeah, if I could put last night back in the bottle, Lord
I'd pull last night back down and drink it again
Today's release ignites a new chapter for Houser, and fans can expect a steady stream of new music throughout 2026. "Back In The Bottle" follows Note To Self (Deluxe), which saw the Mississippi native trading powerhouse moments with Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, Miranda Lambert and Riley Green.
Beyond the studio and stage, Houser has been building his presence in film, with roles in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and starring alongside Dennis Quaid in "The Hill," demonstrating the range and depth of his artistry.
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