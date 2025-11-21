Randy Travis Shares Original Christmas Song 'Where My Heart Is'

(117) Seven-time GRAMMY winning artist Randy Travis and Warner Records Nashville are giving fans an early Christmas gift this year with the release of an original Christmas track from the vault, "Where My Heart Is."

Recorded prior to his 2013 stroke, the track captures Travis' unmistakable, timeless vocals, offering listeners a powerful reminder of his artistry. The song reflects Randy's heartfelt love for the season and its simple joys spending time with family, decorating the tree, listening to carolers, and cherishing the moments that make the holidays meaningful.

"'Where My Heart Is' is special because it takes me home, and it's from the vault. I recorded it before my stroke, so it's a reminder of the blessings of yesteryear and the hope of tomorrow. Christmas time is a special time spent with family and friends, as we celebrate the reason for the season...hold those moments in your heart always. We hope you, and yours, enjoy my long-awaited release in the warmth of the Holidays with those you hold dear." said Randy with the help of his wife Mary.

This release continues Travis' rich connection to holiday music, following his beloved Christmas albums; 1989's An Old Time Christmas, which is RIAA-certified Gold, and 2007's Songs of the Season, both fan favorites that have become staples of country holiday playlists.

Alongside the single release, the Randy Travis Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based popular sporting gear brand Absolutely Ridiculous to deliver joy, confidence, and dreams in the form of new baseball gear to over 100,000 kids in need. Donations can be made to the initiative at randytravisfoundation.org.

Related Stories

Randy Travis Announces The Final Dates Of The More Life Tour

Randy Travis To Celebrate 40 Years Of Seminal Debut At The Nashville Palace

Randy Travis Pays Tribute To Don Schlitz

Drake White, Alana Springsteen, and Tiera Kennedy Join Country Cruising 2027 Lineup

News > Randy Travis