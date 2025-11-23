Bandana Cheyenna Release New Song 'Man Who Moves Mountains'

(Brickshore Media) Rising Americana/Country artist and Nashville's sought after hitmaker Bandana Cheyenna (cowriter for Dasha's global country hit, Austin (Boots Stop Workin'), Alexandra Kay's hit Cupid's A Cowgirl, etc), shares one of their most personal songs to date with the release of Man Who Moves Mountains. This song is now available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Written entirely by Cheyenna after shortly leaving Los Angeles to embrace a nomadic lifestyle - living out of their car and chasing a new sense of purpose, "this song came from a really vulnerable place," says Cheyenna. "I had just left LA, and one day my anxiety about the future just took over. I felt so lost and unsure if I was making the right decision. I sat down with my guitar, and verse one just flooded out. It was me admitting all my worst fears - that maybe I wasn't meant to do music, that maybe I should've chosen a different path." Once the song was finished, Cheyenna felt an incredible sense of relief. "I was able to put all that fear and anxiety into a song." Now, two years later after writing it, Cheyenna is releasing it and will be one of the songs off the forthcoming album, The Artist's Pilgrimage, a collection of songs that traces the emotional highs and lows of creative pursuit.

Produced by Willis Breeding, Man Who Moves Mountains captures the tension between doubt and destiny and is a testament to the perseverance that defines Cheyenna's journey and artistry, which led them to earn their first Billboard-charting hit for Dasha, forever changing their life.

With musicial inspirations from artists including Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Kacey Musgraves, and more, Cheyenna has quickly become one of Nashville's newest hit writers, with credits including Dasha's breakout hit Austin (Boots Stop Workin') and Even Cowboys Cry from Dasha's debut country album, as well as Alexandra Kay's single Cupid's A Cowgirl and the title track for her new album Second Wind. Beyond that, Cheyenna has collaborated with acclaimed artists and producers including Breland, Caylee Hammack, Gayle, Mickey Guyton, Tigirlily Gold, Julia Cole, Elizabeth Nichols, Owen Riegling, Anna Graves, Shaylen, Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Adele), Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Paul Sykes (Lainey Wilson), Abby Anderson, Sophia Scott, Karley Scott Collins, Roman Alexander, Spencer Crandall, Tenille Arts, Caleb Hearn, Tayla Parx, Sheppard, The Veronicas, Maddie Zahm and more.

With multiple singles already under their belt, Cheyenna has been on an incredible journey. Cheyenna is an award-winning songwriter of 2024's Female Song of the Year at the People Choice Country Awards, where they also walked their first red carpet. Cheyenne is also a winner at both the 2024 ASCAP Country Awards and 2025 ASCAP Pop Awards and performed at Nashville's Pride Festival, marking milestones in both country music and broader cultural conversations. With each step, they continue to cement their place as both a powerhouse songwriter and a rising artist to watch.

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