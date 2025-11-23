Bo Staloch Shares 'Eastside' Visualizer

(Capitol) After wrapping up his first-ever North American headline tour - which included a packed show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn that was tipped by The Aquarian as one of the coolest live music shows of the week - Bo Staloch returns with "Eastside."

The song is a soulful meditation on youth and love with an affectionate nod to New York City. Staloch penned the song and accompanied himself on guitar and piano. Andrew Wells (Ellie Goulding, Halsey) produced. It arrives with a visualizer for that captures highlights from Staloch's North American tour.

"'Eastside' represents the ongoing contradiction of love and life," Bo Staloch explains. "The two have a way of throwing you in one direction while simultaneously pushing you in another. They're confusing and frustrating, slapping you on the wrist when you think they're about to help you up. With the turmoil that comes with all of this, there needs to be a release in something, someone, or someplace."

He adds, "Recently, I've been feeling drawn to the East (New York), and it feels like the city might be the release I'm searching for, hence the hook at the end of the chorus. With all the unrest that love and life cause, there is always beauty in the release. Listen, search, and find it, because I believe the answers are always there."

2025 has been a breakthrough year for Staloch. After touring with John Vincent III, Houndmouth and Ashe, playing his first UK headline shows, opening for Zach Bryan at London's Hyde Park and making his Lollapalooza Chicago debut, Staloch launched his North American tour in September at Nashville's Exit/In. Together with his band, he hit 18 cities across the land, putting his warm, powerful vocals and captivating stage presence front and center. The outing included sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Austin, where it wrapped up at Antone's Nightclub on November 1.

Mylifeinsound observed, "Bo Staloch's unique musical talent and charming charisma were in full mesmerizing display during his show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn...what's striking is his mastery of dynamics and the concept of musical buildup." In a review of his Seattle show, The Daily said, "There's a new heartthrob in town, and his name is Bo Staloch."

Released in early 2025, his debut EP The Garden won stellar reviews with Atwood Magazine declaring "the Austin-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter cements himself as part of folk rock's 'next generation.'" EUPHORIA. said, "He embodies the spirit of a California dreamer, of an elder statesman with a guitar in hand, able to ruminate and implore the questions and truths we run from."

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