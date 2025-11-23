Briston Maroney Releases 'Live At Red Rocks'

(Atlantic) Briston Maroney is proud to release his first-ever full-length concert recording, Live at Red Rocks. Limited quantities of Live at Red Rocks vinyl will be available exclusively at record stores on November 28 as part of Record Store Day's Black Friday.

Recorded earlier this year at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, during his sold-out "Long Hair, Long Life" co-headline tour with Peach Pit, Live at Red Rocks captures Maroney and his band at their onstage best, electrifying the ecstatic crowd with high-flying renditions of songs from across his still-evolving body of work thus far. The 14-track collection is highlighted by a thrilling live take on the fan favorite "Small Talk."

Live at Red Rocks follows this spring's release of Maroney's critically lauded third studio album, JIMMY, available everywhere now HERE. Co-produced by Maroney with Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee), the psychedelically-inspired collection sees Maroney exploring the profound dichotomy of growing up in dual worlds as a child of divorce, shuttling between the devil-may-care spirit of his mother's rural North Florida and the intensely pressured life of a Catholic school student in his dad's Knoxville, TN. Highlights include such deeply personal, guitar-driven tracks as "Real Good Swimmer," "Tomatoes," and "Better Than You," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube. JIMMY was met by a flurry of applause from such outlets as Consequence of Sound, FLOOD, Melodic Magazine, and Ones To Watch, which hailed it as "a crescendo of possibilities, a visual novel set to music that rifts between silly imagination, profound introspection and cheeky self-awareness, a tribute to existing, to be oneself... heightened in awareness, deep in experiences that flesh out beautiful songs, but still full of the bright curiosity that made his music so wondrous off prior albums."

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