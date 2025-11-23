Drew & Ellie Holcomb Deliver 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' EP

(The Syndicate) Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb officially welcome the holiday season with the release of their new EP I'll Be Home For Christmas, out today on all streaming platforms.

The three-song collection finds the pair revisiting timeless classics through their signature blend of close harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, and the kind of joyful, easy warmth that has made their holiday performances a treasured annual tradition.

Across the EP, the Holcombs bring new life to familiar favorites-balancing reverence, nostalgia, and playful spirit. From intimate, fireside arrangements to moments of upbeat holiday fun, I'll Be Home For Christmas captures the full emotional spectrum of the season.

"I'll Be Home For Christmas" is a song that has floated through the air of most every Christmas morning memory that I have. It's often been Amy Grant's version, so getting to record this warm and nostalgic song as a duet with my husband was an absolute delight! I hope our version of this Christmas classic will float through the air of your Christmas memories too, and that it will add the warmth and light of home to your holiday season. - Ellie Holcomb

Over the years of writing and recording Christmas songs, we have always loved the spectrum of songs that we all know and love. With the more playful moments on this EP, I love the lighthearted rock 'n' roll that brings humor and fun to this key part of childhood-when kids discover the magic and mystery of who Santa Claus is. It's a fun break from the more sentimental songs and leans into the joyful, humorous side of the holidays. Can't wait to play these live during the Christmas shows. - Drew Holcomb

Stream the EP here

Known for their harmony-rich Americana and deeply rooted sense of community, Drew & Ellie continue to grow a devoted audience through their shared catalog of solo releases, collaborative projects, and their celebrated Neighborly Christmas shows. Earlier this year, the pair released their first full-length duo album, Memory Bank, recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium with producer Cason Cooley.

The Holcombs will bring their new holiday songs-and their cherished Christmas favorites-to the stage next month during their annual Neighborly Christmas concerts in Memphis and Nashville. The duo will then resume their major 2026 headline run, the Never Gonna Let You Go Tour, which spans February through mid-May and concludes with a two-night celebration at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb: Neighborly Christmas

December 5 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN

December 12 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center - Nashville, TN

Drew & Ellie Holcomb: Never Gonna Let You Go Tour (2026)

February 4 - Jefferson Center - Roanoke, VA

February 5 - The Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

February 6 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

February 7 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

February 11 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

February 12 - Knight Theater - Charlotte, NC

February 13 - New Barn Theatre - Mount Vernon, KY

February 14 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN

February 19 - The Carolina Theatre - Durham, NC

February 20 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

February 21 - Oxford Performing Arts Center - Oxford, AL

February 22 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

March 3 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

March 4 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

March 6 - Fitzgerald Theater - Saint Paul, MN

March 7 - Rialto Square Theatre - Joliet, IL

March 8 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

March 20 - Vilar Performing Arts Center - Beaver Creek, CO

April 15 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

April 16 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

April 17 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

April 19 - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale, AZ

April 21 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

April 22 - Rio Theater - Santa Cruz, CA

April 24 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

April 25 - The Egyptian Theatre - Boise, ID

April 26 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

May 12 - The Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

May 13 - Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX

May 15 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

May 16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Related Stories

Drew Holcomb & Jonah Kagen Team Up For 'Mississippi River Bluebird'

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Deliver 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' EP

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Preview Christmas EP With 'It Came Upon A Midnight Clear'

Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Lead Moon River At Sea Lineup

News > Holcomb