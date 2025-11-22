Drew Baldridge and Mickey Guyton Team Up To Spread 'Joy To The World'

(BBR) Country artists Drew Baldridge and Mickey Guyton are spreading holiday cheer with their new collaboration, "Joy To Your World," which is featured on air throughout Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" programming event. .

Written by Danielle Rubio, Dalton Diehl, and Johnny Simpson and produced by Nick Schwarz exclusively for Hallmark Channel, the song captures the warmth and wonder of the holiday season, from swirling snow and ringing sleigh bells to the joy of sharing a little extra love with family, friends, and community. With its timeless message and heartwarming delivery, "Joy To Your World" is poised to become a holiday favorite for years to come.

In addition to "Joy to Your World," Baldridge and Guyton both appear in Hallmark Channel's "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas," which premieres on Saturday, November 29 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT. The film is about Gentry Wade (Nikki DeLoach), the daughter of a country music star who has to confront her past when the Grand Ole Opry invites her to represent her late father at their centennial Christmas celebration. Through a magical event, she is transported back in time to spend time with her father and is inspired to finish a song she wrote as a teenager.

Baldridge is currently climbing the country charts with his latest release "Rebel," a follow up to back-to-back Top 10 hits "Tough People" and "She's Somebody's Daughter," his first No. 1 at country radio.

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