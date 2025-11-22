Emily Ann Roberts Shares New Song 'Come Home to You'

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising country starlet Emily Ann Roberts delivers a powerful look behind the curtain of a loveless relationship in her new release, "Come Home to You," out now.

"I write about my life so much and I write most of what I record, but sometimes I hear a song that just takes my breath away," shared Roberts. "There's a whole lot of stories out there that aren't like mine, and I want to be able to tell all kinds. Marriage can be so happy but it can be so hard. And country music is good at wallerin' - we can get sad and we can do it real good. I hope you don't relate to this song, but if you do, I want you to know you're not alone."

The new song was written by Jim McCormick, Makayla Parry, and Michael Wayne Wilkes and produced by Brandon Hood. The track was a standout moment during her recent back-to-back, sold-out homecoming shows at Knoxville's Bijou Theatre where she previewed it ahead of release. Before the two-night stand, Roberts hosted her "Yeehaw Meemaw" crochet club event that raised $10,000 for Street Hope TN, a nonprofit organization on a mission to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Roberts took the stage in Nashville Sunday night (Nov. 16) as she honored newly inducted Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members Steve Bogard and Jim Lauderdale at the 2025 SESAC Nashville Awards.

The magnetic performer is slated for St. Pete Country Fest this weekend in St. Petersburg, FL and will perform throughout Louisiana on the CPKC Holiday Train Dec. 2-5

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