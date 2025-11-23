Ian Harrison Shares Emotional New Song 'If You Ever Loved Me'

(Sony Music Nashville) Ian Harrison has released his latest track, "If You Ever Loved Me," available now. With lush production, a cathartic chorus, and lamenting melody, "If You Ever Loved Me" is equal parts a demanding and melancholy. Detailing the showdown at the end of a relationship, the lyrics are no less than a plea for an elusive closure, begging a former love for a final act of mercy.
"If You Ever Loved Me' is a song inspired by the feeling of letting go," shared Harrison. "The push and pull of slowly growing apart resulting in one person giving the last act of love someone can: leaving. An idea that stems from the saying 'if you love them, let them go.' Holding on might suffocate a person and not give them the ability to grow and change. When it all comes down to the end, distance can be a bittersweet gesture of affection."
Harrison is gearing up for an exciting 2026 as he prepares for a homecoming show at A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH on Jan 17 and has joined the lineup for Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ.
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