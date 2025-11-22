Neal McCoy, Darryl Worley Lead New Year's Songwriters Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) The Woodlands Resort have shared the details for the inaugural Songwriters Festival, a three-day celebration of music, storytelling, and cuisine, will be happening over New Year's Eve, December 29-January 1 in Woodlands, TX.
This year, ticket holders can experience single-day or full-weekend ticket options, with performances from headliners like Neal McCoy, Darryl Worley, and The Frontmen, alongside intimate songwriter sessions featuring the creators behind hits for George Strait, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran.
Weekend Highlights: Dec 29 - Grand Opening: Kick off the festival Texas-style with a VIP reception featuring seasonal bites by Back Table Kitchen & Bar Chef Damond Stanciell, followed by an intimate performance from Darryl Worley.
Dec 30 - Immersive Experiences: Spend the day in songwriter sessions and live showcases from artists including Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Jamie O'Neal, Bridgette Tatum, Casey Beathard, Brice Long, Bobby Tomberlin, and Wynn Varble. Enjoy chef-curated meals reflecting the Gulf Coast, Latin America, and Lone Star flavors, with VIPs receiving elevated receptions with bourbon and tequila pairings. The evening closes with a performance from The Frontmen.
Dec 31 - New Year's Eve Celebration: From storytelling sets to festive dining, the day builds to the Boots & Bubbles New Year's Eve Celebration. Neal McCoy leads the countdown to 2026 with a high-energy performance and a spectacular aerial display, accompanied by an array of culinary stations and handcrafted cocktails.
Jan 1 - Jazz Brunch Farewell: Ring in 2026 with a soulful New Year's Day Jazz Brunch featuring a 14-piece live band and a decadent spread including seafood towers, chef-attended omelets and pasta, and indulgent desserts.
Tickets & Packages: Single-day tickets start at $160, with full-day and weekend packages available. Special hotel rates make it easy to turn the festival into a staycation or a getaway from across Texas. Get them here
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