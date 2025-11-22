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Outlaw Country Star Erik Huey Releases 'The Hatfield Action' Video

11-22-2025
Outlaw Country Star Erik Huey Releases 'The Hatfield Action' Video

(devious planet) Erik Vincent Huey is excited to release of his new song and video, "The Hatfield Action", the new single off of his forthcoming solo LP-Fort Defiance, due February 13, 2026.

Fort Defiance was produced by "The Godfather of Americana" Eric "Roscoe" Ambel, the legendary Rock 'n' Roll guitarist (Joan Jett, Del-Lords, Steve Earle & The Dukes) and producer (Bottle Rockets, Jimbo Mathus, Yayhoos, Sarah Borges). It features guest vocal appearances by Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns & Roses), Sarah Borges, and musical backing Baltimore power pop phenoms Starbelly, who toured the US and internationally with Erik after his last album.

In addition to Eric Ambel, Huey is backed on Fort Defiance by Starbelly's Bryan Ewald on guitar and organ, Cliff Hillis on guitar, Dennis Schocket on bass, and Greg Schroeder on drums. Additional musicians include bassist Keith Christopher (Lynyrd Skynyrd), guitarist Tim Smith (The Surreal McCoys), and drummer Phil Cimino.

Fort Defiance was recorded at Ambel's Cowboy Technical Services in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and is the follow up to 2023's critically acclaimed solo debut Appalachian Gothic, hailed by Americana UK as "the Appalachian Tommy" and garnering a 4.5 / 5 star review by American Songwriter, who called the album a "mesmerizing, major work."

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Outlaw Country Star Erik Huey Releases 'The Hatfield Action' Video

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