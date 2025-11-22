Parmalee Get Personal With 'How Do I Let You Go'

(BBR) Chart-topping and platinum-selling country band Parmalee today releases their most personal and reflective song ever - "How Do I Let You Go." Inspired by the passing of frontman Matt and drummer Scott Thomas' father, as well as guitarist/pianist Josh McSwain's father, the heart-stirring ballad reflects on the love, loss and ache of wishing for just a little more time.

"This song is a note to our dads and the friends we lost too soon," shares frontman Matt Thomas. "Myself, Scott and Josh grew up playing in bands with our dads. Barry eventually joined that band too. From the time we were kids, all we ever wanted to do was play music for a living. There's a line in the song about 'Corrigan's' - that was the club where it all began for us with them. The place that shaped us as musicians and friends. One of the hardest things is knowing they never got to see us fulfill our dreams of playing music for a living. Even so, they've been with us every step of the way, and we know every night they have the best seat in the house.

Haunting and hopeful, it's raw, real and deeply human, delivering the kind of storytelling that stops you in your tracks. A powerful reminder that while letting go is impossible, there's undeniable beauty in the memories that remain.

Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and lifelong friend Josh McSwain, Parmalee has been a household name with headliner status for years, following four back-to-back #1s at country radio and being recognized as the most played country act by Billboard in 2022 for their iconic love song "Take My Name."

Currently on their "Feel Like Home" Tour, the band's vibrant stunner "Cowgirl", from their latest album Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, is heating up to be their sixth #1 at country radio, as it races toward #1 territory.

With over 1.6 billion on-demand streams, five #1 smashes plus a growing list of platinum singles, Parmalee has cemented their place as a hit-making powerhouse and live-concert favorite.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

November 20 - Sarasota, FL - Big Top Brewing Company

November 21 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park Amphitheater

November 22 - Jupiter, FL - Abacoa Amphitheater

November 23 - San Antonio, TX - Y100 All Star Jam

December 5 - Waynesboro, VA - The Foundry

December 6 -Covington, TX - Madison Theater

December 11 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House

December 12 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino Durant

December 13 - Katy, TX - Mo's Place

February 19 - Rutland, VT - The Paramount-Rutland

February 21 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

February 27 - Fort Lauderdale - Top Shelf Country Cruise 2026

August 28 - Dieppe, Canada - YQM Countryfest

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