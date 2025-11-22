T.G. Sheppard And Kelly Lang Team Up For 'Tender Tennessee Christmas'

(2911) Country music legend T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang are excited to release their latest album, "Tender Tennessee Christmas."

Sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, the music video for the title track was premiered digitally by GodTube and will premiere on television by the American Country Network on November 28th at 6:00 AM ET and then again at 4:00 PM ET, with additional airings throughout the holiday season. The duo will also perform "Tender Tennessee Christmas" on 'The Dailey & Vincent Show Christmas Special' Saturday, November 29th at 8:30 PM ET on RFD-TV and again on December 13th.

"'Tender Tennessee Christmas' just happens to be one of our all-time favorite Christmas songs, and it was written by Amy Grant and Gary Chapman," shares Sheppard. "When we were choosing songs for the project, the lyrics brought us comfort, so we decided to include it on the album. What a thrill it was to film the video at The Johnny Cash cabin recording studio. You could feel the history within the walls."

The album also includes popular holiday favorites "Christmas Without You," "Hard Candy Christmas," "Mary Did You Know" "Baby It's Cold Outside," "White Christmas," with The Oak Ridge Boys, and more! This 10-song collection is filled with their signature harmonies and genuine connection, giving new life to these holiday favorites.

"T.G. and I have always loved Christmas," shares Lang. "It is my favorite time of year with all of the decorations, classic movies, and timeless music. We have been talking about doing this album for years and are so excited to share it with you. Merry Christmas, everyone!!"

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