Jacob Tolliver Turns Christmas Classic 'Here Comes Santa Claus' Into A Piano-Banger

(117) Emerging multi-talented artist Jacob Tolliver is ringing in the holiday season with the release of his piano-slaying rendition of the Christmas classic "Here Comes Santa Claus," out now!

Jacob brings his signature piano-driven energy and high-octane stage presence to this festive favorite, giving the timeless classic a fresh, modern twist while honoring the heart of the holiday spirit. This single is one that will have you dancing around the Christmas tree!

"Working with Kyle Lehning on 'Here Comes Santa Claus' was like catching lightning in a bottle. We didn't just want to make another holiday song - we wanted to crank up the energy, spark some magic, and bring that old-school Christmas feeling back with a punch. This track is pure joy and chaos wrapped in one, and I can't wait for people to crank it loud this holiday season!" said Jacob.

Jacob continues to gain momentum from fans across the world. He recently earned praise from Forbes, Parade, and Saving Country Music, complimenting his undeniable piano-playing skills and raw musical ability, reinforcing his place as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the industry today.

Jacob has performed for and with renowned artists including Tom Jones, The Beach Boys, Bobby Bare, Ricky Skaggs, and Randy Travis. With his eclectic musical talents and larger-than-life personality to back it up, Jacob is a testament to being a true, multi-faceted entertainer.

With more new music on the way and live shows on the horizon, Jacob continues to establish himself as a standout voice in country and roots music. His latest original release, "If The Phone Ain't Ringing It's Me," has already captured the attention of fans and media, building strong momentum heading into 2026.

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