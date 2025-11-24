Jon Pardi Shares First 2026 Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Dates

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi is kicking his live show into overdrive, announcing first 2026 HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR dates in the US and UK. Praised for his "high-octane, neo-traditional country sound" (Billboard), Pardi's shows continue to pack venues and ignite fans night after night, reinforcing his place as one of country music's most electric and reliable live performers.

Backed by special guests Randall King, Ashley Cooke and Zach John King on select dates, the HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR promises a can't-miss, arena-ready celebration of country music done the Pardi way. Fans can purchase tickets to just-added UK dates beginning Friday, Nov. 28 at 10am local time.

Adding to the excitement, Pardi will perform at The National Christmas Tree Lighting, presented by the National Park Foundation (NPF) and the National Park Service (NPS), airing on Great American Family Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and on Great American Pure Flix through Jan. 31, 2026.

Pardi will also perform during the Big 12 Championship Game halftime show on Saturday, Dec. 6, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, with kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC, delivering a powerhouse set guaranteed to electrify the stadium on one of college football's biggest stages.He'll wrap up the year with a festive run of THE CHRISTMAS SHOW tour dates throughout Florida.

2026 HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour Dates:

3/20/26 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *

3/21/26 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome *

3/26/25 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

3/27/25 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena *

5/15/26 - London, UK - Highways at Royal Albert Hall

5/16/26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo **

5/19/26 - Newcastle, UK - City Hall **

5/20/26 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **

5/23/26 - Belfast, N.I. - Waterfront Hall **

Randall King **

Ashley Cooke & Zach John King *

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