Jon Pardi Shares First 2026 Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Dates

(The GreenRoom) Jon Pardi is kicking his live show into overdrive, announcing first 2026 HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR dates in the US and UK. Praised for his "high-octane, neo-traditional country sound" (Billboard), Pardi's shows continue to pack venues and ignite fans night after night, reinforcing his place as one of country music's most electric and reliable live performers.
Backed by special guests Randall King, Ashley Cooke and Zach John King on select dates, the HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR promises a can't-miss, arena-ready celebration of country music done the Pardi way. Fans can purchase tickets to just-added UK dates beginning Friday, Nov. 28 at 10am local time.
Adding to the excitement, Pardi will perform at The National Christmas Tree Lighting, presented by the National Park Foundation (NPF) and the National Park Service (NPS), airing on Great American Family Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and on Great American Pure Flix through Jan. 31, 2026.
Pardi will also perform during the Big 12 Championship Game halftime show on Saturday, Dec. 6, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, with kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC, delivering a powerhouse set guaranteed to electrify the stadium on one of college football's biggest stages.He'll wrap up the year with a festive run of THE CHRISTMAS SHOW tour dates throughout Florida.
2026 HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour Dates:
3/20/26 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *
3/21/26 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome *
3/26/25 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *
3/27/25 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena *
5/15/26 - London, UK - Highways at Royal Albert Hall
5/16/26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo **
5/19/26 - Newcastle, UK - City Hall **
5/20/26 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **
5/23/26 - Belfast, N.I. - Waterfront Hall **
Randall King **
Ashley Cooke & Zach John King *
Jon Pardi Expands 'California Sunrise ' For 10th Anniversary
Watch Jon Pardi's 'Boots Off' Video
Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore Lead Country Splash Lineup
Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Tucker Wetmore & Diplo Lead Country Splash Lineup
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Converge Deliver Their Second Album Of The Year With 'Hum Of Hurt'
Cold War Kids Share 'There Goes The Night' From Expanded 'Robbers & Cowards'
Jared James Nichols Celebrates New Album Release With 'Way Back' Video
Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'
The Rolling Stones Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 With Special Releases
Watch MUSE's 'Nightshift Superstar' Video
Protest the Hero Announce 'Within' Album With 'Mouthpiece' Video
Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert