Ryan and Rory Announce New Single 'Lawn Chair In The Living Room'

(BBR) Rising duo Ryan and Rory cap off a milestone year with the release of their brand new single "Lawn Chair In The Living Room," which will be available everywhere this Friday, November 28.

Written by Ryan Follese, Rory John Zak, Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, and Kevin Bard, the song paints a vivid picture of what life looks like before finding that person who turns a house into a home. With easy charm and a dose of self-deprecating humor, the duo reflects on bachelor-life decor - a cable box on the floor, a lawn chair in the living room - and how love changes everything from the furniture to the feeling of belonging.

"Rory had a difficult breakup early this year," says Ryan Follese. "And then he came home to an empty house... a circumstance that, to songwriters, inspires a great song title: 'Lawn Chair In The Living Room.'"

"I decided to turn heartbreak into interior design, at least that's what a guy would call it," laughs Rory John Zak. "Ryan and I, along with our co-writers, thought this was the perfect time to turn lemons into lemonade."

Following standout releases including "Together Again (feat. Jamey Johnson)" and "Girls Are Pretty," the new release marks the final chapter in Ryan and Rory's 2025 run, a year defined by breakout momentum and a packed tour schedule. Their chemistry, storytelling, and humor continue to shine through as they close the year sharing the stage with John Morgan and the James Barker Band across the U.S. and Canada.

2025 TOUR DATES | Tickets HERE

Nov 24-Lethbridge, Canada*

Nov 26-Medicine Hat, Canada*

Nov 27-Calgary, Canada*

Nov 28-Denver, CO~

Nov 29-Colorado Springs, CO~

Nov 30-Grand Junction, CO~

Dec 4-Great Falls, MT~

Dec 5-Spokane, WA~

Dec 6-Tacoma, WA~

Dec 7-Portland, OR~

Dec 9-Roseville, CA~

Dec 10-San Diego, CA~

* - James Barker Band dates

~ - John Morgan's Friends Like That Tour

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