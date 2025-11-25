Larkin Poe, Steep Canyon Rangers Lead Suwannee Spring Reunion Lineup

(Dreamspider) The 8th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida, takes place Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22. Nestled amidst 800 acres of majestic Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River, the weekend will be jam-packed with music rooted in Americana, newgrass, bluegrass, folk, blues, and more. This family-friendly music festival spans four days and nights and includes camping, hands-on music workshops, kids' activities, an eclectic vending village with handcrafted goods and an assortment of delectable food, and daily yoga.

Suwannee Spring Reunion 2026 is excited to announce the lineup for 2026! Bands include Larkin Poe, Steep Canyon Rangers, Keller & The Keels, Sam Grisman Project, Donna The Buffalo (all 4 days), Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project playing music from Old & In The Way and more, Jerry Douglas and Peter Rowan and others, Shawn Camp, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, SCYTHIAN, Verlon Thompson, Jon Stickley Trio, Hattie & Joe Craven Quartet, The Grass Is Dead, Mosier Brothers Band, John Mailander (artist at large), David Gans, Denitia, Chloe Kimes, Tire Fire, Sunnyside Stringband, and more!

Festival director Beth Judy says, "It excites me to bring a wide selection of new artists to our Suwannee Spring Reunion line-up, along with some favorites we have not seen in a while! Many cherished performers who have long been a part of our Suwannee Family round out the roster in keeping with the spirit of our yearly reunion, which kicks off the spring festival season. There is truly something for everyone!"

With many acts performing multiple times, music will be staged in a variety of areas, including the Big Cosmo's Amphitheater, The Dance Tent, Music Hall, and the Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch. Attendees will see one-of-a-kind collaborations among the artists performing-you never know who will give a surprise sit-in on stage (or in the campgrounds for that matter). Everyone is encouraged to bring their instruments; there's an open call to play in the many campground pickin' party sites throughout the weekend, including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe, and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Spring Reunion offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Get your tickets before they go up to the next pricing tie. Please note, an additional event car pass is required to bring a car into the campground-Advance Car Pass: $15 or $20 at the Gate. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets are available now through December 9th. For complete information and to purchase tickets, visit www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.

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