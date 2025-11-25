Riley Green Hosts Duckman Jam Benefiting Ducks Unlimited

From left to right: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, DU First VP Rex Schulz, Riley Green, DU Senior VP of Corporate Relations Tom Jernigan, AGFC Director Doug Schoenrock From left to right: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, DU First VP Rex Schulz, Riley Green, DU Senior VP of Corporate Relations Tom Jernigan, AGFC Director Doug Schoenrock

(Ducks Unlimited) Country music superstar Riley Green hosted the second Duckman Jam, a concert to kickoff duck season in Little Rock, Arkansas, featuring special guests Jamey Johnson, Drake White, and Lauren Watkins.

Ducks Unlimited (DU) received a $100,000 donation through a percentage of ticket sales, combined with contributions from the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation and Green's foundation, the Buford Bonde Charitable Fund. The concert was sold out with 9,800 in attendance at Simmons Bank Arena.

"Riley Green is an absolute rocket ship in country music right now, and it's incredible to see his passion for waterfowling and his commitment to conservation," said Tom Jernigan, Jr., DU Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations. "Duckman Jam was an amazing success, and we're grateful that Riley chose DU to help deliver his conservation goals alongside our partners at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission."

Riley Green, an award-winning country musician and avid hunter and outdoorsman, hosted the concert to celebrate duck season and contribute to the conservation of waterfowl habitat in Arkansas.

"Ducks Unlimited and AGFC are great partners who do so much work for waterfowl, not just in Arkansas, but around the world," said Riley Green. "I'm always happy to support wetland conservation whenever I can."

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assisted with organizing the concert and, through the nonprofit Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, contributed to the financial commitment to DU.

"On behalf of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansans, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Riley Green for shining a national spotlight on conservation. His dedication and passion for the outdoors are truly inspiring," said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "We are immensely thankful for this partnership and significant contribution toward our shared goal of conserving and enhancing Arkansas's invaluable waterfowl habitat for generations to come."

Proceeds from the event will directly support the conservation of waterfowl habitat in the Natural State, such as greentree reservoirs in eastern Arkansas.

"The flooded timber of Arkansas is among the most renowned waterfowling experiences in the world," said DU CEO Adam Putnam. "This donation from Riley, AGFC, and other partners will go directly into conservation efforts to support that critical habitat, and we are grateful to Riley for using his enormous platform to benefit Ducks Unlimited's conservation mission."

For more information, visit www.ducks.org.

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