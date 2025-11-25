The Po' Ramblin' Boys Team With Tommy Brown For 'Let 'Em Know I'm From Virginia'

(Get It Played) Award-winning bluegrass group The Po' Ramblin' Boys release their latest single, "Let 'em Know I'm From Virginia" with Sound Biscuit Records featuring Tommy Brown, available today on all major streaming platforms.

Written by Glenn Alford and Jerry Newberry, the track is a powerful tribute to the life and legacy of James Frederick "Fred" Quesenberry - a longtime supporter, travel companion, and chosen family to the band's frontman, C.J. Lewandowski.

For C.J. Lewandowski, this song hits close to home. It's dedicated to the memory of James Frederick Quesenberry, known simply as "Fred" to those who loved him. He entered C.J.'s life after thae loss of Fred's wife and soon became a constant presence - a mentor, confidant, and father figure. A longtime bluegrass fan and friend to many in the community, Fred traveled with the band, ran the merch table, and became part of their family in every sense.

By 2013, Fred and C.J. were living together in Sevierville, Tennessee, side by side in work and in life. When Fred's health began to decline, C.J. was there to care for him - encouraging him to rest, stay close to home with his beloved dogs, and find peace surrounded by the music and people he loved most. Fred passed away in 2024, just a day before his 82nd birthday, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, faith, and quiet strength that continues to inspire the band.

The recording features Tommy Brown, father of the band's banjo player Jereme Brown, and formerly of Tommy Brown and the County Line Grass, a group he founded in 1991. The connection between father and son, combined with the spirit of Fred's memory, brings an emotional weight and authenticity that makes this song stand out in the band's catalog.

For The Po' Ramblin' Boys, "Let Them Know I'm From Virginia" isn't just another song - it's a tribute to the people who shape us, the places that define us, and the love that never fades.

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