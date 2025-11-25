Wynonna, Vince Gill, Zach Top And More Selling Guitars 4 A Cause

(2911) Concerts 4 A Cause, the 501(c)3 that has helped raise money over the past several years in support of various events and charities, is offering up autographed guitars to raise money for charity. In 2023, Concerts 4 A Cause raised over $82,000 for two police officers ambushed in the line of duty in Huntsville, Alabama; in 2024, raised over $88,000 for the Daryle Singletary Memorial Fund; and over the past three years raised over $250,000 for law enforcement charities.

As the title sponsor of the 5th annual Mission:Possible Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament hosted by Tracy Lawrence, Concerts 4 A Cause helped raise funds that were invested in multiple partner organizations across Middle Tennessee who work tirelessly on the front lines to support both individuals and families facing hardship. These resources strengthen vital community programs, expand access to essential services, and help sustain the year-round efforts of local nonprofits. This support also helps fuel Tracy's annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry, which provides more than 32,000 meals through the Nashville Rescue Mission, surrounding county school systems, and community-based organizations across the region.

Country stars Wynonna, Vince Gill, Zach Top, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, LeeAnn Womack Jamey Johnson, Gary Allan, Mark Chesnutt, Riley Green, Dustin Lynch, Ronnie Dunn, Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Lewis, Jon Pardi, and more have all joined in the fundraising efforts.

"We are extremely thankful to the artists that have signed guitars and helped us raise the much-needed funds to continue to support so many charitable partners. Nashville is a big town, but a small community and, once again, the artist community showed up when needed," says Josh Bleidt, founder of Concerts 4 A Cause.

GUITARS4ACAUSE.COM is an initiative of CONCERTS4ACAUSE.COM. All monies collected go directly to CONCERTS 4 A CAUSE, a 501c3 organization. As the organization is 100% volunteer staffed allowing for funds raised to go even further.

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