Carter Faith Gets Festive With Jimmy Fallon For 'Ugly Sweater'

(Republic) 'Tis the season - and Jimmy Fallon is back to deck the halls, spike the eggnog, and bring the ugly sweater energy. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning entertainer has released his brand-new holiday single "Ugly Sweater" featuring Carter Faith, out now via Republic Records.
Written entirely by Fallon and produced by Grammy-winning Dave Cobb, the track is Conway Twitty influenced with a sound that nods to the great country duets of the 1970s. It's the story of one brave man who shows up to a Christmas party in the wrong outfit... and ends up finding the right person. "Pretty clear I'm no trendsetter / The only one in an ugly sweater..." Jimmy Fallon, moments before holiday destiny struck.
Enter Carter Faith, the rising Nashville star whose golden voice could melt anything. Together, Fallon and Faith prove that sometimes, true love is just one mistletoe away... and one bad fashion choice apart.
"Ugly Sweater" follows Fallon's #1 chart-topping comedy holiday album Holiday Seasoning, which featured collaborations with Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, and more. That record topped the Comedy and Holiday charts faster than you can say "re-gifted candle."
Now, Fallon is back to reclaim the holiday throne, one laugh, one chorus, and one ugly sweater at a time.
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