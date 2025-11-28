Long-awaited Johnny 99 Album 'Mr. Lonely' Arrives

(JSM) Over the course of 2025, alt-country fans and insiders alike have come to know Johnny 99 through the singles "Just Like You," "Never Stay Down," "I Wanna Go With My Boots On," "Getting Over You" and "Lay Down The Hammer," all of which showcased his distinctive, original take on classic country music. Now, those songs plus five more are together on Mr. Lonely, the long-awaited new Johnny 99 album available now via North Country Collective.

Johnny 99 is the alter ego of John Sponarski, guitarist in City and Colour, but as Johnny 99 he has been carrying the torch for classic country music for many years, paying homage to heroes such as Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, John Prine and Willie Nelson through songs containing lyrics penned straight from a heart worn on his sleeve that fit firmly in the here and now. Backing Johnny are his fellow City and Colour band mates, multi-instrumentalist Matt Kelly, bassist Erik Nielsen and drummer Leon Power, all of whom possess a natural feel for playing in a vintage country style. Others contributing to the album include Georgia Harmer on backing vocals, and Kendel Carson on fiddle.

"I have been dreaming of making this record for longer than I can remember," Johnny says. "Matt Kelly and I have been scheming about creating something like this for almost the entirety of our friendship. The only reason we actually got around to it is because somehow the stars aligned and we were given an opportunity to pick up our lives in Vancouver, move to Toronto, and live together for the first time."

Johnny adds, "There is no way around it-this collection of songs was written as a vehicle for playing. That's not to say that these stories are not personal or real; they explore memories from my past, hard conversations with friends, moving on from relationships, and finding love again. At the same time, the songs are light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek, and intended to be fun. Of course, like all good things our time living together came to an end and both Matt and I moved on to wonderful new chapters in our lives. This record will always serve as a time capsule for that magical year I got to live with my best friend."

Sponarski first appeared on the scene as half of the duo Portage and Main, whose legacy is two albums of heartfelt roots rock. After that project's dissolution, John began establishing his reputation as one of Vancouver's in-demand session guitarists, working on countless records and backing up artists such as Aaron Pritchett, Ben Rogers, and Elliot C Way. Since relocating to Toronto, Sponarski has been building a new community through his regular "Hippie Honky Tonk" nights at the Bell and Beacon on Queen Street West.

Johnny 99 made his recording debut in 2016 with a four-song EP as part of Light Organ Records' Railtown Sessions. It showcased the first glimpses of his timeless songwriting, which fully bloomed when he recorded Words Left Unsaid for North Country Collective. At about the same time in 2021, John was invited to play on City and Colour's The Love Still Held Me Near, and has been a touring member of the band ever since.

While getting to perform with Dallas Green has fulfilled one of his primary ambitions, it is under the guise of Johnny 99 that Sponarski has been able to forge his own musical identity. It's country music that was made to dance to, whilst shedding a few tears as well. In short, it's honky tonk music in its purest form, and right now few artists in Canada are doing it better than Johnny 99. Stream the album here

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