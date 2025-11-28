Tori Martin Brings Texas Twist To Country Christmas Classic

(so much MOORE) Tori Martin brings her own Texas twist to a Country classic with her new video release, "Jolly Old St. Nicholas (Hey Santa)," which premieres today on American Country Network.

Videographer Lance Goodman filmed the piece at the world-famous Santa's Pub in Nashville for LuckySky Music. The camera's focus remains on Tori throughout as she mesmerizes the viewer with animation and charm. As the magical performance builds so does the audience, and side shots of pub-goers show an increasingly festive gathering. It's light and fun and just what is needed to jump-start the holidays.

The song features cleverly adapted lyrics by Martin and Kirsti Manna. Producer Bill Warner describes it as "tasty retro Country funk, complimented by a classic swing beat." Tori adds, "We had a great time crafting the new lyrics. We turned a timeless tune into a Country Christmas story filled with love for the people and furry friends who make the season bright. And we had an absolute blast making the video at Santa's Pub."

Tori plans to spend the holidays recharging, cherishing time with loved ones, and preparing for the new year. She will volunteer for Hope From Heaven, a Christmas event supporting local families in need, as well as sharing in the joy of singing at a Christmas church service. "I wish everyone a happy holiday season," Tori adds.

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