Treaty Oak Revival Unleash 'West Texas Degenerate'

(2b) Five-piece powerhouse from Odessa, Texas, Treaty Oak Revival have released their highly anticipated third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate, available now on all DSPs.

About the album's release, the band shared, "We're so excited that these songs are out now for everyone to hear! This record was a blast to make and we hope y'all enjoy it as much as we did creating it."

West Texas Degenerate is a raw, unflinching portrait of life on the edge - capturing the chaos, heartbreak, addiction, and resilience of working-class people in boom-and-bust West Texas. With blistering honesty and genre-blending grit, the record tells the stories of those who rarely get sung about - people just trying to get by, fall in love, and make sense of the wreckage.

The new album is highlighted by recent singles "Happy Face" and "Bad State of Mind," as well as the previously unreleased "Misery." "Bad State of Mind" reached No. 1 on Bubbling Under Hot 100, peaked at No. 19 on Hot Country Songs, was praised by Billboard as "one of the best songs of the year," and saw the band perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Happy Face" landed on Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and Bubbling Under Hot 100. "Misery" arrives today as a slow-burning last stand at the edge of heartbreak, driven by Sam Canty's gravel-edged vocals and the band's raw, unguarded intensity. The full album tracklisting is included below.

Next up, Treaty Oak Revival will headline a run of Texas shows, including a special hometown performance at Odessa's Ector County Coliseum on December 11th, a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on December 20th, and a New Year's Eve show at Houston's Toyota Center on December 31st. In 2026, the band will return to the road for a string of festival appearances including Stagecoach 2026 in Indio, CA. A full list of tour dates is included below, with more news to be announced soon.

Known for their gritty fusion of country, rock, and punk attitude, Treaty Oak Revival have blazed their own trail from the oil fields of West Texas to sold-out arenas and festival stages across the country. West Texas Degenerate marks another milestone in what's been a meteoric rise for the band. With over 1.4 billion global streams, 6.8 million monthly Spotify listeners, two self-released, RIAA gold-certified albums (No Vacancy and Have A Nice Day), and five platinum singles, their momentum is undeniable. They've garnered nominations from the Billboard Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performed at major festivals including Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Vans Warped Tour, and sold out a North American tour in 5-10k-capacity venues. So far this year, they've sold over 280,000 hard tickets, are doing 29 million streams per week, and are moving 14,000 albums weekly - cementing their status as a breakout act with staying power. Stream the album here

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